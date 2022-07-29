The Central Peru Festival surprised lovers of rock and music made in Peru at the end of 2021 with the announcement of an event proposal that would bring together different local and international exponents of indie in the mountains of our country. Nevertheless, This event has been related to scandalous accusations of fraud and disorganization.

National and international bands explain why they left the event

The Central Peru Festival It became a trend in networks, but not for something positive. In recent days, different press releases from bands that had announced their presence at the event and that, surprisingly, decided to disassociate themselves have gone viral.

The groups, Peruvian and from different parts of Latin America, lamented his absence. For example, the Mexican group La Garfield explained that their withdrawal was due to the “lack of commitment and non-compliance with the requirements by the promoter.” In addition, they pointed out that their fans could coordinate refund issues with the same organizers.

On the other hand, the agency that represents national artists such as Gala Brie, Dan Dan Dero, Fabiana Brenner and Andrea Martínez will also not be at the scheduled concerts due to “management and production issues by the organizers.”

These are some of the statements of the bands that will no longer participate in the event. Photo: Eternal Recreation / La Garfield / Instagram

The statement that most caught the attention of netizens was Modulated Attitude. The Peruvian band revealed new details of what would have happened with the organizer of the event, James Mendoza. According to the group’s message, the manager would have suffered a robbery of 25,000 dollars, so he would not be able to pay them for his presentation.

These are some of the statements of the bands that will no longer participate in the event. Photo: Modulated Attitude / Neither voice nor vote / Instagram

What have the organizers of the event said?

In a series of public statements, the team at the Central Peru Festival He acknowledged certain setbacks in logistics issues and late communication with the announced bands. “We apologize to the audience and the bands for our logistical errors. The line up will continue with the local and international bands that we announced and have decided to continue”, they added.

Those in charge of the event explained that the lack of coordination caused the departure of several artists. Photo: composition/ Central Peru Festival

The Republic contacted a member of the team that organizes these concerts. He assured that the biggest problem that arose in recent days was the hasty coordination with which they wanted to bring the bands and artists.

Janet Amaya, manager of the organizing company, spoke to a local media about how the excessive number of bands would have caused this scandal. Similarly, He stated that some groups and musicians began to make requests that made coordination more difficult.

“They start calling me to say: ‘I don’t agree, how am I going to be in that position, I want to be later (from the main presentations)’. The first problem was that, crushing it to the director of Technique, Max Ochoa, a specialized engineer who does events in Lima. So, they make war on him, they tell him they don’t want to be there and they get off. They get cocky and start walking off (from the event),” he explained.