Central Park Some of the ski trails to be turned into walking trails in Paloheinä – Unclear rules of the game between walkers and skiers in the background

The trail along the Royal Dam Road turns into a walkway.

Helsinki New winter trails for walkers are coming to Central Park.

At the request of the residents, the city will implement a new walking route from Haltiala to Pitkäkoski hut and a new connection from Niskala to Torpparinmäki.

To this end, Kuninkaantammentie, which has hitherto served as a cross-country ski run in winter, will be transformed into a cycling and walking route maintained in winter. In addition, a circular run on the west side of the Paloheinä hut, which serves as a roller coaster in summer, is dedicated to a walking trail in winter. The number of ski trails is therefore decreasing in Paloheinä.

However, the ski connection from Haltiala to Pitkäkoski will be maintained, as the field trail next to Kuninkaantamments will remain unchanged and a new ski connection will be made to Pitkäkoski hut.

The reason the change is the residents’ earnest wishes about the walking route, says the planning manager Tiina Saukkonen About park and green area planning in the city of Helsinki.

“It has been really hoped that the King’s Road can be walked even in winter. The track connections remain the same. ”

Until now, two almost parallel ski trails have followed the King’s Dam road. As a result of the planned change, walkers and cyclists will be able to walk around Haltiala and Paloheinä.

Plenty of skiers have been seen in Central Park this winter. Occasionally unclear rules of the game and cramped routes have even led to dangerous situations.

Also read: “` A completely uncontrollable situation ‘is hot in Central Park: skiers swinging their sticks are hurrying pedestrians out of their way. “

Change new guidance is coming to Central Park. This will make it easier to navigate the area, Saukkonen believes. It prevents possible mistakes, but also helps walkers direct their course during the ski season to areas intended for walkers.

According to Saukkonen, game rules for different user groups and areas have been needed.

“No need to walk the trails, which has also been a problem at times.”

There is no information yet on the implementation of the guide. It is possible that new route guidance will not be available by next winter.

The general plan of the guide in Helsinki Central Park includes also the first official mountain bike route, which is scheduled to take place already this year.