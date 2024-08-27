Ciudad Juarez.- David Rocha, administrator of the Ciudad Juárez Central Park, detailed the comprehensive approach to water management in the park’s lake, addressing current problems and solutions.

“The lake, one of the park’s main attractions, faces significant challenges due to its stagnant nature and constant exposure to the sun, which encourage algae growth and affect water quality,” he said.

To address these problems, a plan was developed with a comprehensive maintenance approach that combines physical cleaning, chemical and biological treatments, as well as the implementation of natural solutions.

Daily maintenance and chemical treatments

The park’s maintenance team actively cleans the lake on a daily basis. They use nets to remove bags, trash and leaves that accumulate in the water.

This process is essential to prevent algae growth and maintain overall water quality.

The buildup of organic waste and other debris can contribute to excessive algae growth, so consistent cleaning helps mitigate this problem.

In addition to physical cleaning, chemical treatments are applied on a regular basis. Every two days, a treatment with sodium hypochlorite is carried out.

This treatment consists of diluting one litre of hypochlorite in one litre of water and applying the mixture to the lake. The concentration of chlorine used is low so as not to harm aquatic species such as fish, ducks and turtles.

Hypochlorite helps control algae blooms and maintain the water in a suitable condition. This approach seeks to balance the need to reduce algae with the protection of biodiversity in the lake.

Bacterial inoculation and monthly treatments

Each month, beneficial bacteria are inoculated into the lake water. This process is known as fermentation and is intended to promote the growth of microorganisms that break down organic matter and help control algae.

Beneficial bacteria play an important role in regulating nutrients in water and improving the quality of the aquatic ecosystem. The use of bacteria is part of a biological approach that complements chemical and physical treatment.

This method helps maintain a balance in the lake’s ecosystem and reduces the build-up of nutrients that can encourage the growth of unwanted algae.

Natural challenges and solutions

One of the challenges in managing the lake’s water is the inability to completely clear it quickly without causing harm to aquatic species.

Rocha explained that a shock treatment with chlorine could clear the water in a short time, but this approach would have a high risk of negatively affecting the fish, ducks and turtles that inhabit the lake.

Rather than opting for this aggressive solution, a more moderate and continuous treatment is preferred that minimizes environmental impact and protects biodiversity.

Prolonged exposure to sunlight and stagnant water are factors that contribute to algae growth, resulting in green or brown discolorations in the water.

While these colorations may seem indicative of poor conditions, Rocha said the presence of active aquatic life, such as fish and turtles, is a sign that water conditions are suitable for the ecosystem.

Implementation of aquatic plants and oxygenation systems

To tackle the algae problem more effectively, natural solutions are being introduced into the lake. Aquatic plants such as tules and lilies have begun to be incorporated.

These plants not only improve the appearance of the lake, but also help absorb nutrients that could encourage algae growth.

Aquatic plants play an important role in the balance of the ecosystem by providing habitats and food for various species.

In addition, an oxygenation system is in the process of being installed in the lake. This system, which uses recirculating discs, is designed to improve water circulation and increase oxygenation in critical areas of the lake, such as the finger zone and the waterfall area.

Adequate oxygenation is essential to maintain the health of aquatic organisms and promote ecological balance in the lake.

Constant monitoring and adjustments

Lake water management is a dynamic process that requires constant adjustments due to external factors such as temperature variations and dust storms.

Rocha noted that the maintenance team regularly monitors key water parameters, such as pH and alkalinity, to ensure that the water does not become toxic or polluting for visitors and park species.

Any alteration in these parameters is immediately adjusted to maintain optimal conditions in the lake.

Future projects and activities of the park

The park is also considering additional projects to improve water management. Ideas for large-scale filtration systems are being explored, although natural methods and gentle treatment techniques are currently being used.

Additionally, the park is planning a pet parade for late September and is continuing to maintain pedestrian trails and lake pumps. (David Ceniceros)