The monument to Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton became, when it opened in August 2020, the first sculpture dedicated to women in New York’s Central Park. Finding her in its 341 hectares can be a feat. This is an illustrated guide so as not to miss or overlook its most emblematic points.
1. Turtle Pond
- Up to five different species of turtles coexist in the waters of this reservoir at the foot of the Victorian castle of Belvedere, with the best panoramic views
2. The Pond
- A few meters from Fifth Avenue, this pond is a haven of peace and a refuge for ducks and migratory birds. Its sunsets are spectacular
3. Bow Bridge
- Chosen by New Yorkers themselves as the most romantic place in the park, this cast iron bridge is the second oldest in the country and stands out for its elegant design and undulating shapes.
4. Conservatory Water
- Children and adults enjoy the pleasure of sailing small scale sailboats in this small pond from April to October, with competitions every Saturday
5. ‘Alice in Wonderland’
- Children like to climb on top of this giant mushroom, the work of the Spanish sculptor José de Creeft, to touch the bronze protagonist of Lewis Carrol’s classic
6. Cleopatra’s Needle
- Measuring 22 meters high and weighing 220 tons, this 3,000-year-old obelisk houses a copy of the US Declaration of Independence (1776) and the complete works of William Shakespeare, among other documents.
7. Strawberry Fields
- This mosaic memorial with the word Imagine inscribed in the center pays tribute to the figure of John Lennon, murdered in 1980 outside the Dakota building, a few meters from this garden. It is the most photographed place in the park
8. Zoo
- Sea lions, penguins, seals and snow leopards, among other wild animals, coexist in this menagerie, the oldest in New York
9. Sheep Meadow
- This huge meadow lying at the foot of the skyscrapers is one of the most pleasant places in the city to have a picnic at any time
10. Wollman Rink
- It is not the only ice skating rink in the park, but it is the largest (3,000 square meters) and iconic. In summer, since 2003, it has been transformed into an amusement park for the little ones
11. Diana Ross Playground
- A children’s playground rehabilitated with the money raised by Diana Ross in two concerts that she starred in this same place in 1983
12. Tabern on the green
- Built in 1870 as a stable for sheep, since the 1930s it has been an elegant international food restaurant whose conservatory has been featured in countless films. Although it may seem like it, its price is not prohibitive
13. The Rumble
- This immense wooded mass in the middle of the park is an invitation to get lost in its winding paths and be surprised by the song of 270 species of birds.
14. Monument to the pioneers of women’s rights
- On the centennial of the female vote in the United States, a bronze sculpture of the three women who fought the most to achieve this right was inaugurated
15. Bethesda Fountain
- Along with the Trevi Fountain, it is perhaps the most photographed and filmed fountain in the world. The sculpture that presides over it, The Angel of the Waters, was raised to celebrate the end of a cholera epidemic that devastated the city in 1842
16. The Mall
- An elegant walk under the shade of ancient elm trees that is full of sculptures of writers and one of Christopher Columbus. It is the favorite of the skaters
17. The Reservoir
- The perimeter of this huge artificial lake, 2.56 kilometers long, is one of the busiest routes through the runners. Jackie Kennedy, Bill Clinton or Madonna have run here, with the silhouette of the stately Upper West Side always present
18. Conservatory Garden
- This well-kept ornamental space has an English, a French and an Italian garden. An exquisite gathering of tulips, chrysanthemums and yew hedges in the heart of Manhattan
19. Naumburg Bandshell
- This neoclassical shell-shaped auditorium hosts open-air concerts of classical and popular music. It has also been the scene of historic speeches such as those by Martin Luther King or Fidel Castro.
