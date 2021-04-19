The monument to Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton became, when it opened in August 2020, the first sculpture dedicated to women in New York’s Central Park. Finding her in its 341 hectares can be a feat. This is an illustrated guide so as not to miss or overlook its most emblematic points.

1. Turtle Pond

Up to five different species of turtles coexist in the waters of this reservoir at the foot of the Victorian castle of Belvedere, with the best panoramic views

2. The Pond

A few meters from Fifth Avenue, this pond is a haven of peace and a refuge for ducks and migratory birds. Its sunsets are spectacular

3. Bow Bridge

Chosen by New Yorkers themselves as the most romantic place in the park, this cast iron bridge is the second oldest in the country and stands out for its elegant design and undulating shapes.

4. Conservatory Water

Children and adults enjoy the pleasure of sailing small scale sailboats in this small pond from April to October, with competitions every Saturday

5. ‘Alice in Wonderland’

Children like to climb on top of this giant mushroom, the work of the Spanish sculptor José de Creeft, to touch the bronze protagonist of Lewis Carrol’s classic

6. Cleopatra’s Needle

Measuring 22 meters high and weighing 220 tons, this 3,000-year-old obelisk houses a copy of the US Declaration of Independence (1776) and the complete works of William Shakespeare, among other documents.

7. Strawberry Fields

This mosaic memorial with the word Imagine inscribed in the center pays tribute to the figure of John Lennon, murdered in 1980 outside the Dakota building, a few meters from this garden. It is the most photographed place in the park

8. Zoo

Sea lions, penguins, seals and snow leopards, among other wild animals, coexist in this menagerie, the oldest in New York

9. Sheep Meadow

This huge meadow lying at the foot of the skyscrapers is one of the most pleasant places in the city to have a picnic at any time

10. Wollman Rink

It is not the only ice skating rink in the park, but it is the largest (3,000 square meters) and iconic. In summer, since 2003, it has been transformed into an amusement park for the little ones

11. Diana Ross Playground

A children’s playground rehabilitated with the money raised by Diana Ross in two concerts that she starred in this same place in 1983

12. Tabern on the green

Built in 1870 as a stable for sheep, since the 1930s it has been an elegant international food restaurant whose conservatory has been featured in countless films. Although it may seem like it, its price is not prohibitive

13. The Rumble

This immense wooded mass in the middle of the park is an invitation to get lost in its winding paths and be surprised by the song of 270 species of birds.

14. Monument to the pioneers of women’s rights

On the centennial of the female vote in the United States, a bronze sculpture of the three women who fought the most to achieve this right was inaugurated

15. Bethesda Fountain

Along with the Trevi Fountain, it is perhaps the most photographed and filmed fountain in the world. The sculpture that presides over it, The Angel of the Waters, was raised to celebrate the end of a cholera epidemic that devastated the city in 1842

16. The Mall

An elegant walk under the shade of ancient elm trees that is full of sculptures of writers and one of Christopher Columbus. It is the favorite of the skaters

17. The Reservoir

The perimeter of this huge artificial lake, 2.56 kilometers long, is one of the busiest routes through the runners. Jackie Kennedy, Bill Clinton or Madonna have run here, with the silhouette of the stately Upper West Side always present

18. Conservatory Garden

This well-kept ornamental space has an English, a French and an Italian garden. An exquisite gathering of tulips, chrysanthemums and yew hedges in the heart of Manhattan

19. Naumburg Bandshell

This neoclassical shell-shaped auditorium hosts open-air concerts of classical and popular music. It has also been the scene of historic speeches such as those by Martin Luther King or Fidel Castro.

