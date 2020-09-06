Central Park A competing house is proposed for the parking tons within the controversial corridor in Pirkkola

Politicians are pushing for a forest-saving initiative subsequent week.

In Helsinki it’s being thought-about whether or not it might be doable to construct new parking tons in Pirkkola Sports activities Park north of Pirkkolantie.

The transfer would save Central Park. The proposal pertains to the controversial multipurpose corridor, however now it isn’t a choice to construct a corridor however solely to park.

The City Atmosphere Board will take into account it on Tuesday Jussi Chydenius (Inexperienced) and 21 different Commissioners. It proposes that any new parking areas and present areas be relocated. No additional deforestation could be required and the present automotive park could possibly be restored to forest or meadow. It must also be calculated whether or not so many parking areas are wanted in any respect.

The present parking areas within the sports activities halls are positioned to the north of the halls. The plan thus far has been for the much-opposed new corridor to have extra parking areas in order that the woodland subsequent to the present parking areas could be felled.

Officers in response to the council initiative, it isn’t thought-about smart to cut back the overall variety of parking areas. It’s instructed to politicians that an extra 130 parking areas could be wanted because of the new corridor. That is justified by the truth that those that would in any other case attend sports activities occasions would depart their vehicles on the streets of the Pirkkola indifferent home space or within the car parking zone of the Maunula urn journal, for instance.

The situation of parking areas will be thought-about as a substitute. Officers are proposing to research whether or not the brand new websites could possibly be obtained elsewhere than within the woods subsequent to the outdated car parking zone.

One possibility could be to construct all the brand new websites north of Pirkkolantie.

After the board, the initiative is taken into account by the town authorities after which by the council.