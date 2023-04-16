Dhe Central Council of the Palestinians has apologized for the display of a copy of the anti-Semitic pamphlet “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” in a club center in Berlin-Schoeneberg. As the association explained to the newspaper “Jüdische Allgemeine”, the display of the anti-Semitic pamphlet was a mistake. The book had been disposed of. The Jewish Forum for Democracy and Anti-Semitism drew attention to the incident on Twitter.

Former member of the Bundestag Volker Beck was outraged on Twitter despite the apology and doubted that it was actually a mistake. “First someone has to order the book and then select it for display. Difficult to imagine without anti-Semitic intent,” said Beck.

The anti-Semitic collection of texts first appeared in 1903 in tsarist Russia. The far-reaching forgery contained alleged transcripts of secret Jewish meetings aimed at establishing “Jewish world domination”. Although the protocols have been found to be false, the myth of a “Jewish-Masonic world conspiracy” is still fueled – with disastrous consequences.

Among other things, the National Socialists referred to the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion” during the Holocaust. Today, the hate speech is still widespread, especially in the Arab world. These anti-Semitic conspiracy theories continue to pose a threat to people of the Jewish faith today.