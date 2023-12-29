For the president of the CSB, the topic must be discussed by Congress in a bill; Haddad wants to gradually reinstate sectors

The president of the CSB (Central dos Sindicatos Brasileiros), Antonio Neto, criticized the government's Provisional Measure with the gradual reinstatement of the payroll. He made a “appeal” to the minister Fernando Haddad (Treasury) to send the text to Congress in the form of a Bill.

“A provisional measure without discussing it with anyone can lead to the discussion being banned. The National Congress has already given a harsh response to the intransigence and lack of debate on the topic. You can do it again”said Neto in a Publication in your X profile.

Neto was referring to the announcement made by Haddad on Thursday (Dec 28, 2023), which intends to revoke the payroll tax exemption – extended until 2027 by the National Congress and vetoed in full by Lula in November. The veto was overturned by Congress on December 14.

“The project needs to be discussed widely with society, even if urgently. Predictability and legal security are important factors for maintaining jobs”said Antonio Neto.

EFFECTS OF EXEMPTION

As approved by Congress, the extension of the exemption would be valid from January 1, 2024. The estimated impact of the extension would be at least R$18.4 billion in 2024. Of the total value of the tax exemption, R$9, 4 billion are for private companies in 17 sectors and R$9 billion are for the municipalities covered.

With the Lula government's decision to repeal the law, companies and city halls will have an immediate expense.

The exemption allows companies in the benefited sectors to pay rates of 1% to 4.5% on gross revenue, instead of 20% on the payroll. The measure covers sectors such as footwear, call centercivil construction, communications, clothing and clothing, among others.