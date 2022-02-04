The central lane of Marginal do Tietê was released at 5 pm this Thursday, 3rd. After an on-site analysis, the Metropolitan Transport Department (STM) and the Basic Sanitation Company of the State of São Paulo (Sabesp) assessed that there are conditions for the release of the road, as the concreting work completed on site was successful. “With this, it will not be necessary to install piles to contain the local runway of Marginal Tietê”, they informed in a note.

“Last night, the filling of the trench with the concrete mass was completed. This morning, the company carried out the geological and geotechnical analysis of all the material, understanding that it will no longer be necessary to place the piles (in Marginal do Tietê). With this, we will be able to anticipate the release of the central lane of the marginal from 5 pm. CET is already authorized to transfer transit. The waterfront location will remain stopped because we still have works to be done, but the central will be released”, said Paulo Galli, secretary of Metropolitan Transport, stressing that both the concessionaire and the construction company guaranteed the safety conditions for the circulation of cars.

A landslide at a work on Line-6 ​​Orange of the Metro on the morning of Tuesday, 1st, caused part of the asphalt of Marginal do Tietê to give way and caused the interdiction of the road towards Ayrton Senna. The accident occurred near Ponte do Piqueri, in the west of São Paulo, and, according to the government, was caused by the rupture of a sewage collector. The reason for this rupture is still being clarified.

The accident and the interdiction on the Marginal do Tietê caused inconvenience on Tuesday. In the early afternoon of the same day, the express lane of Marginal do Tietê was fully released, but other lanes were still closed for risk assessment. The municipal vehicle rotation is suspended until this Friday, 4.

alternate routes

In the morning, the local lane of Marginal Tietê, towards Ayrton Senna, continued with traffic diverted to the corridor formed by avenues Ermano Marchetti and Marquês de São Vicente. The cars returned to the Marginal at the height of Pedro Corazza Square. Vehicles traveling through the central lane were diverted to the expressway at the height of the construction site, returning to the central lane.

Vehicles coming from Presidente Dutra, Fernão Dias, Bandeirantes, Anhanguera and Castelo Branco highways were being directed to the Rodoanel and mini-ring road, formed by Salim Farah Maluf, Avenida Luis Ignácio de Anhaia Melo, Avenida das Juntas Provisárias, Avenida Presidente Tancredo Neves and Avenida dos Bandeirantes.

In addition, fences were also installed in the vicinity of the accident that hit the local runway of Marginal Tietê. “So that we can also start the work to reinforce and retake the sewage receiver, recover it, so that we can free up the local runway of Marginal do Tietê”, said Galli.

The objective, according to the STM, was also to preserve the region, protect the population, allow the cleaning of the space and prevent drivers’ curiosity about the work of the teams from causing a slowdown in the flow of vehicles.

STM and Sabesp monitor the progress of the work carried out by the Technological Research Institute (IPT) to determine the facts and possible causes of the accident. “We had a meeting with the IPT. We, dealership, builder and Sabesp. As of this Thursday, the IPT documents will begin to be provided. The institute will prepare a work plan. This work plan will contain the additional documents they will need. There, they will provide a time to provide information on the cause or causes that caused the accident.

sewage pumping

This Thursday, the pumping of the sewage that is in the emergency exit and in the tunnels of the work of Line-6 ​​Orange subway began.

“The pumps for this stage of the work are already installed and will transport the sewage from this Thursday to the collector located on the right bank (opposite to the accident) of the Tietê River. During this drainage work, part of the sewage will also be pumped to the ITi-1 interceptor. In this way, all the sewage is sent for treatment at ETE Barueri”, said the STM in a statement.

Also according to the folder, the ITi-1 is the sewage interceptor that is temporarily replacing the ITi-7, until its complete recovery. “The ITi-7 is a 7.5 km long tunnel built under the Marginal do Tietê in the stretch between Avenida do Estado and Ponte do Piqueri. Opened in 2020, it is 3.4 meters wide and 2.65 meters high, deployed at a maximum depth of 18 meters,” he added. It serves 2.2 million people in the central region of the municipality, in neighborhoods such as Bela Vista, Consolação, República, Anhangabaú, Sé and Liberdade, also covering Aclimação, Cambuci and Ipiranga.

New route proposal

The City Hall of São Paulo published in the Official Gazette of Wednesday, 2, the authorization for the implantation of a deviation in the Marginal Tietê. The measure provides for a route along Rua Aquinos, in Água Branca, which will be extended for another block, towards the Castelo Branco and Ayrton Senna highways.

With the change, the new suggested path is to access Rua Cenno Sbrighi, follow Rua Aquinos (passing the future extension) and return to the waterfront via Rua Visconde de Nanique, near the Ponte Freguesia do Ó. So far, there is no official information about the start date of the operation, but the work is treated as “emergency”. In a note, the Municipality pointed out that the opening of the road will occur “if evaluated as positive”.

