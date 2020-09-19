Jammu: The Narendra Modi government at the Center has given a big gift to Jammu and Kashmir. Today, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has announced an economic package of Rs 1350 crore for the development of the state. LG Manoj Sinha said that I am happy to approve the financial package of 1,350 crore for the people of the business community facing financial problems.

Aavam will get big benefit in coming days- LG

LG Manoj Sinha further said, “Apart from this self-reliant India campaign, we have taken many big administrative steps along with this, which will give a huge benefit to Aavam in the coming days.” LG Manoj Sinha told, ” We have decided that we are doing 5 percent interest subvention in Jammu and Kashmir for all small and big borrowing traders without any discrimination. In this, the administration of Jammu and Kashmir is directly helping Rs 950 crore.

50 percent rebate on electric-water bills for one year- LG

Apart from this, LG Sinha said, ’50 percent discount will be given in electricity and water bills for one year. In case of all borrowers, stamp duty is exempted till March 2021. Not only this, LG said, “Custom health by Jammu and Kashmir Bank for financial assistance to people in tourism sector with good pricing repayment options. -Turism plan will be established.

Economic package announced for the first time after Article 370 is removed

Explain that on August 5 last year, the Central Government repealed Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution giving special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and reorganized the state and divided it into two Union Territories, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh. The economic package has been announced for the first time today after the removal of article 370.

