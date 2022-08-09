That is what State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) and Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning) write to the House of Representatives. The asylum crisis is so great that the government needs more instruments to be able to take control of the opening of new reception centers.

Since 2019, the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA) and the government have been making efforts to open new reception locations. ‘However, COA and we depend on the willingness of municipalities to respond to this. Without the cooperation of municipalities, COA cannot open new locations or keep existing locations open for longer, while there is an urgent need for more reception places’, the ministers write.