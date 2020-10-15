Mumbai: The central government told the Bombay High Court on Wednesday that it is not in support of the ‘media trial’, but legal and self-regulatory guidelines for print and electronic media already exist. The Center said that the Supreme Court had accepted the role of News Broadcasters Association (NBA) as a regulator of TV channels. Along with this, the Supreme Court has also provided that the freedom of media cannot be interfered with.

The High Court had earlier asked whether there was any legal system to regulate the content of electronic media. A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Dutta and Justice GS Kulkarni was hearing petitions requesting the media, especially news channels, to be restrained while reporting the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Major Bollywood producers petition in Delhi HC

Let us know that the leading producers of Bollywood had recently filed a petition in the Delhi High Court against Republic TV and Times Now. The producers requested the court to stop Republic TV and Times Now from making or publishing allegedly “irresponsible and derogatory comments” against the film industry. At the same time, he also requested to stop the ‘media trial’ of his members on various issues.

This included Republic TV, its editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now, its editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar and anonymous defendants, as well as social media forums for allegedly making irresponsible and derogatory comments against Bollywood. Or requested to provide instructions to refrain from publishing.

Read also:

Construction of Zojila-Tunnel is going on between China and Tantani, know why it is special

Union Cabinet Approves ‘STARS’ Program Under National Education Policy