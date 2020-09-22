new Delhi: There has been a steady increase in the incidence of cyber attacks in India. Within eight months of the year 2020, there have been about seven lakh cyber attack incidents. The Central Government gave this information in response to a question asked in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

It was reported that in 2015, where there were 49455 cyber attack cases, by August 2020, there were many more 696938 i.e. about seven lakh incidents. In fact, Bahujan Samaj Party MP Ritesh Pandey on Monday asked an unanswered question in the Lok Sabha that how many Indian citizens and companies in India have suffered cyber attacks every year during the last five years?

Does the government know that India has been identified in the top five countries in most cyber attacks. What are the reasons for increase in cyber attack in India? Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Sanjay Dhotre gave a written answer to this question and gave information about the cases related to cyber attack in the last five years.

According to the report of the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (Cert In), there were 49455 cyber security incidents in 2015, 50362 in 2016, 53117 in 2017, 208456 in 2018, 394499 in 2019 and 696938 by August 2020. He dismissed the claim of a vendor media article in March 2020 stating that India is one of the top five countries with the highest volume of cyber attacks. The minister said that such vendor report is not valid.

The minister said that the increasing use of Internet and mobile phones has increased the number of cyber security incidents in the country and globally. The government has taken several measures to improve the cyber security situation and prevent cyber attacks. For example, guidelines are issued from time to time to protect computers and networks.

The government has created a cyber disaster management plan for all ministries, departments and organizations to counter cyber attacks and cyber terrorism and has started a cyber sanitation center.

