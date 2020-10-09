Spain’s government has imposed a corona emergency on Madrid. This means that she can restrict her freedom of movement again.

MADRID afp / dpa / taz | After the chaos surrounding the Corona crisis management in Madrid, the Spanish central government has declared a state of emergency in the capital region. The left-wing government of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez decided on Friday in an emergency meeting for two weeks to take this drastic measure because the conservative Madrid regional government had blocked the previously imposed partial lockdown and brought him to the court.

This allows them to put restrictions on freedom of movement and other restrictions into force, which the court rejected on Thursday without an emergency declaration.

The Madrid region currently has an infection rate of 563 coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants over a period of 14 days. That is more than twice the Spanish average. The nationwide rate of around 250 infections per 100,000 inhabitants is again the highest in the EU. In Germany, 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days are the limit above which a region is classified as a risk area.

In order to prevent the virus from spreading further across the country, the left-wing central government implemented a partial lockdown for the greater Madrid area last week against the will of Regional President Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Since Saturday, the 4.5 million residents of the Spanish capital and several nearby communities have only been allowed to leave their homes for work, school or for medical reasons, and there is a curfew for bars and restaurants from 11 p.m.

Zigzag course in Madrid

The corona restrictions are not linked to a strict curfew, as in spring, so the Madrilenians can leave their apartments at any time. On Thursday, however, a regional court overruled the closure of the capital region from the rest of the country because such a step would fall within the competence of the regional authorities.

Regional President Díaz Ayuso then said that the verdict confirmed her course. In a confusing zigzag course, she called on people at the same time “not to leave Madrid and to adhere to the health guidelines”. This applies in particular to the long weekend on the national holiday on October 12th. On Friday, the representative of the conservative People’s Party discussed how to proceed with her administration.

Sánchez had given the regional president, who was criticized for her crisis management, an ultimatum the night before: Either she put the partial lockdown into force herself or ask the central government to declare a state of emergency – or the measure would be imposed on Madrid against her will. In any case, the restrictions would remain in force, Sánchez made clear.

In the face of the chaos, a group of science and health organizations called on the central and regional governments to end their political power struggles. Everyone would have to accept that in order to cope with the pandemic, important decisions are necessary, which must be made on the basis of “the best available scientific knowledge and completely independent of political confrontations,” said the petition published on the online platform change.org. In the morning she had already collected around 100,000 signatures.

Petition calls for common sense

Spain is one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic in the world. The country’s economy is also already badly hit. The regional government therefore wanted to avert new restrictions, but the central government fears the rapid spread throughout Spain with corresponding further economic damage.