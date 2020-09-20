New Delhi The government believes that in the absence of appropriate vaccines against the Kovid-19 pandemic, attempts to develop collective immunity can be fatal in terms of both disease and death.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey gave this information to the Rajya Sabha in a written reply to a question. The question was asked whether the state governments are implementing measures of collective deterrence to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic in the country.

He said that during the initial phase of the Kovid-19 epidemic, some countries thought that after the spread of the disease, the collective immunity will automatically develop among the people. But these countries sidelined this strategy after coming to serious consequences in terms of illness and death.

Choubey said that in the absence of appropriate vaccines against the Kovid-19 pandemic, attempts to develop mass immunity can be fatal in terms of both disease and death.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said that the Ministry of Health has issued plans, procedures, consultations and special operational procedures to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic based on the strategy of breaking the chain of transmission of corona virus. In response, he also mentioned the steps taken by the government to deal with the Kovid-19 epidemic.

