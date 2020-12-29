New Delhi After the fall in onion prices, the government on Monday decided to lift the ban on export of all varieties of onions from January 1 next year. In September this year, the government had banned the export of onions to increase prices and increase availability in the domestic market.

All varieties of onion will be exported from January 1

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade said in a notification that “All varieties of onions can be exported freely from January 1, 2021” Looks at

India one of the largest onion exporters

The retail price of onion in the national capital is in the range of Rs 35-40 per kg. Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka are the three largest onion growing states in India. India is one of the largest onion exporters. Onions are exported from India to many countries including Nepal and Bangladesh.

Onion export ban was imposed on 14 September 2020

Significantly, on September 14, 2020, onion exports were banned by the government. Earlier, in September 2019, the central government had banned the export of onions. At that time, onion prices had skyrocketed due to a huge difference in demand and supply. In major onion-producing states like Maharashtra, the onion crop was severely damaged due to rains and floods. The government took this decision to increase the availability of onions in the country and to control the ever-increasing price in the domestic market.

Along with this, the ban on export of two varieties of onion ‘Bangalore Rose’ and ‘Krishnapuram Onion’ will also be removed from January 1. In a notification issued on October 9, 2020, the government had banned the export of these two varieties of onions.

