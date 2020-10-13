About three months ago, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued advisory against human trafficking to all states. This advisory was issued specifically for the children of families facing financial crisis in the lockdown implemented due to Corona infection. In this advisory it was clearly stated that an anti-human trafficking unit should be set up in every district on an urgent basis, but according to an investigation done in this regard by an English news paper, official records showed that Kovid hotspot, including Maharashtra and U.P. These units have not been built since March in the states and Janmu Kashmir.

UP and Maharashtra did not even reach the basic standard

On the other hand, according to the record, UP and Maharashtra are among the six states of this group which have not even reached a basic standard made for the first time about 10 years ago. According to the records, out of 75 districts of UP, only 35 districts have anti-human trafficking units. While only 12 of the 36 districts of Maharashtra have this unit.

No units formed since March in many states

UP, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Mizoram and Nagaland, which are included in the list except Jammu and Kashmir and Jharkhand, have not established a single unit since the lockdown implemented in the month of March, the result of this inaction of the states that During this period, cases of child trafficking have increased exponentially. On Monday, according to a report published in The Indian Express, officials calling Childline’s 1098 tracked calls to the national helpline. Between March and August, 1.92 lakh rescuers were conducted by rescuers and legal agencies. In these 6 months, around 27 lakh calls were received on the helpline.

Smugglers often take advantage of the helplessness of the poor

6 Jul was also warned in a letter signed by Deputy Secretary of Home Affairs, Arun Sobti, that human traffickers often show off their people’s compulsions by showing false dreams of a new job, better income, better living conditions and support to their families, etc. Take advantage of People are also forced to trust such promises of criminals. Unfortunately, many men, women and children make these criminals their easy victims. In this, the DGP and the Chief Secretaries were also indicated that for a long time now the lack of money can not be used as an excuse.

The central government had released the fund

Explain that from 2010 to 2019, an amount of Rs 25.16 crore was released for setting up anti-human trafficking units in 332 districts of the states. Recently a decision was taken to establish Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) in all the districts of the States and Union Territories and to establish AHTUs under border security forces like BSF and SSB in border areas and to curb international smuggling. The letter stated that Rs 100 crore was allocated from the Nirbhaya Fund to establish a new Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and to cover all the districts of the States / UTs. Was done in Each unit usually consists of seven to 12 trained personnel of police and state administration, and is usually headed by a police officer.

Smuggling increased after removal of lockdown

The guidelines issued by the Supreme Court were also followed in the letter of the Ministry of Home Affairs after a petition filed on April 29 by Nobel Laureate and founder of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, Kailash Satyarthi, reflecting the crisis. Explain that the petition warned that, “When the lockdown is lifted and normal manufacturing activity is resumed, factory owners will cover their financial losses by employing cheap labor, with the easiest targets being children.” . In such a situation, the number of children begging on the road will also increase. The young girls will be bought and sold for prostitution. “

Instant anti human trafficking units Order to be established

In its letter to the states, the Ministry of Home Affairs has clearly stated that, “States / UTs should immediately establish new Anti Human Trafficking Units and with financial assistance provided by the Central Government in all the districts of their state. It is advisable to upgrade the infrastructure of the existing Anti Human Trafficking Unit and make these units functional.

The administration of these states failed to do their work

Uttar Pradesh

District 75

Anti Human Trafficking Unit – 35

Units-Zero since March

In this regard, state police DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi says that, seven-eight years ago there were only 16-17 units of anti-human trafficking in the state. “These units require vehicles, infrastructure and workforce, and everything cannot be achieved at once, so we are developing them in phases. The scheme is centrally funded, and we will continue to increase the number based on the resources provided. To cover more areas, units are sometimes given charge of more than one district, and the remaining areas are covered by the local police.

Recently, the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) started six districts – Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Gonda, Maharajganj and Pilibhit to start the initial phase of a study on human trafficking, child labor and child marriage. Has chosen

State – Maharashtra

District-36

Anti Trafficking Unit – 12

Units -0 since March

Officials say in this regard that there are plans to start 47 anti-human trafficking units in the state, which will cover commissioners in cities as well as 36 districts. On the other hand, Pratap Dighawkar, Special IG of Nodal Authority (Prevention of Atrocities against Women) said, “We sent a proposal to set up 6 more anti-human trafficking units four months ago. Another proposal was sent two weeks ago to set up 29 more units after the central government released Rs 4.62 crore.

State- Chhattisgarh

District 29

Anti Trafficking Unit – 08

Units from March – 0

According to senior police officials of the state, work is going on for the establishment of three more units approved in the year 2018-19. In June 2020, the central government has released Rs 3.6 crore to set up 16 more units. According to Additional Director General RK Vij, ‘Establishing a new unit depends on the budget allocation of the central government. We do not have the money to do more than eight sets from 2010-2013. The state’s own anti-human trafficking unit is working to curb smuggling.

State – Jharkhand

District 24

Anti Human Trafficking Units-12

Units – 4 from March

Anil Palta, ADG (CID) informed that, since the lockdown came into force, units were established in Sahebganj, Giridih, Latehar and Godda. We have also submitted applications for AHTU in other 12 districts. Since only funds have been released now, we will work on establishing them.

State- Haryana

District-22

Anti Human Trafficking Unit-7

Units from March – 0

A senior police officer said that, “Recently, we have received approval from the state government to set up 15 more anti-human trafficking units to cover every district. They will be installed soon.

State – Jammu and Kashmir

District-20

Anti Human Trafficking Units-8

Units-1 from March

Officials said 7 AHTUs with a new unit are operational in Ganderbal in August.

State- Uttarakhand

District 13

Anti Human Trafficking Units-7

Units -0 since March

DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said that the government has a proposal to establish AHTU in the remaining six districts. The last AHTU was established in 2015 in Dehradun, Pithoragarh and Uttarkashi.

State- Nagaland

District 12

Anti Human Trafficking Units-6

Units from March – 0

A senior official said that the state has got approval for upgrading the existing six AHTUs and construction of five new units. “Each HHTU is headed by Additional SP of the district, and there are 15 police personnel including five women police officers,” the official said.

State-mizoram

District-11

Anti Human Trafficking Units-6

Units from March – 0

A senior police officer said that after receiving more central funds by the state recently, steps are being taken to set up units in all districts.

