(Reuters) – The central government, which brings together the National Treasury, Central Bank and Social Security, recorded a primary deficit of 14.687 billion reais in November, the Treasury said on Wednesday. From January to November, public accounts had a surplus of BRL 49.297 billion, against a gap of BRL 48.897 billion in the same period of 2021. In 12 months, the primary surplus is BRL 66.5 billion, equivalent to 0.77% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

(By Bernardo Caram)