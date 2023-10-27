Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/27/2023 – 9:55

After four months in the red, the Central Government’s accounts returned to recording a primary surplus in September. Last month, the difference between revenues and expenses was positive at R$11.548 billion. The result followed the deficit of R$26.350 billion in August.

The balance – which brings together the National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank accounts – was the best performance in nominal terms for the month since 2010, when it recorded a surplus of 25.946 billion, in nominal values. In September 2022, the result had been positive at R$10.936 billion.

Last month’s result was above the median of financial market expectations, which indicated a positive balance of R$10.505 billion, according to a survey by Projeções Broadcast. September’s data was within the range of estimates, which were a deficit of R$8.90 billion to a surplus of R$13.70 billion.

In the year to September, the Central Government recorded a deficit of R$93.376 billion, the worst result since 2020. In the same period last year, this same result was positive at R$33.822 billion.

In September, revenues increased in real terms by 7.7% compared to the same month last year. In the year to date, there was a drop of 4.4%. Expenses rose 11.5% in September, already discounting inflation. In 2023, the variation was positive at 5.2%.

In the 12 months up to September, the Central Government has a deficit of R$71.4 billion – equivalent to 0.7% of GDP. The adjusted fiscal target for 2023 allows for a primary deficit of up to R$216.4 billion. In the last Bimonthly Revenue and Expense Assessment Report, published in September, the Ministry of Planning and Budget estimated a deficit result of R$141.4 billion in this year’s accounts, equivalent to 1.3% of GDP. The Treasury’s technical team has insisted that the government is still targeting a deficit of 1.0% of GDP in 2023.