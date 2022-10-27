BRASILIA (Reuters) – The central government, which brings together the National Treasury, Central Bank and Social Security, recorded a primary surplus of 10.954 billion reais in September, the Treasury said on Thursday.

The data was boosted by the payment to the Treasury of 12.6 billion reais in dividends by Petrobras and came better than the market forecast for the month, of a surplus of 9.95 billion reais, according to a Reuters survey of analysts.

Central government revenues, already discounting mandatory transfers to states and municipalities, grew 6.4% in real terms in September over the same month of 2021, to 146.425 billion reais. Expenses fell 1.1% in the same period, to 135.471 billion reais.

From January to September, the surplus in public accounts was 33.775 billion reais, against a deficit of 81.568 billion reais in the same period of 2021.

In 12 months, the primary surplus is 84.9 billion reais, equivalent to 1.01% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

(By Isabel Versiani)