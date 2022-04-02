Central government finances Government to negotiate new cuts next week and perhaps also billion-dollar acquisitions for the Defense Forces

The spring framework debate will decide on the state’s spending in the next few years.

Government will meet again at the Helsinki Estates House next Tuesday and Wednesday.

This time, the issue is not Ukraine’s war or interest rate restrictions, but the government is set to decide how the state will use the money it collects from citizens and businesses in the coming years.

This is a so-called framework dispute.

Despite its strange name, it is a key event for all citizens, as it is roughly decided in the debate how much and where the government intends to spend next year.

Is the government reserving funds salary increases for medical staff? How Much Money Does the Defense Forces Make? Are they cutting from science or schools?

Usually frame quarrels are the long money talks of Tanner, but in the end, decisions have been made without tremendous pain.

It was different last year.

The negotiation was supposed to take a couple of days, but the ten-day twist became the most dramatic period of the reign. It was silent that the government did not collapse.

Still at the end of the year the Minister of Finance Annika Saarikko (center) fired from the government if spending discipline is not maintained in the framework dispute.

Read more: The archipelago threatens to leave the government if the framework is slipped – Green Greens: “No budget negotiations will be held through the public”

Government has been preparing this spring ‘s framework since the end of last year.

The HS is going through what is being negotiated this time around in the framework debate and what kind of decisions can be expected from there that will affect the lives of the citizens.

How does the government limit its spending?

Every spring the key word in the frame quarrel is spending discipline. At the beginning of its term, each government defines a framework for itself, a ceiling that no more money can be used for. The framework covers about four-fifths of government spending.

Expenditure discipline means that if you want to put more money into one destination than planned, the corresponding amount will be taken away from other destinations. The frameworks only apply to expenditure, not revenue.

The spending framework has sought to ensure that politicians do not recklessly indebted the state and reduce the room for maneuver of future governments, for example in crises.

For example, before an election, parties are tempted to distribute benefits to citizens and pay them with debt that will be left to future governments.

Frame discipline has been quite a sacred doctrine in Finnish politics, but Sanna Marinin (sd) the government has exceptionally breached it by € 900 million this year and will breach it by another € 500 million next year.

It now appears that, due to the war in Ukraine, the overrun will be even greater than EUR 500 million.

Can the state afford everything that politicians are going to spend money on?

To that extent, it is not the case that the State has spent more than its revenue every year, with the exception of one year since 2009.

Finland thus runs a welfare state that its economic capacity cannot afford.

However, part of the additional debt is seen as an investment in the future, so that Finland’s ability to produce welfare would be stronger and indebtedness would sometimes end.

It is also easier for politicians to increase than to cut spending.

What new major spending decisions are expected?

Probably the biggest new and permanent increases in spending will be on defense, security and research.

Not all security decisions on security may be made yet next week, because the Defense Forces, for example, still have funds available in the spring.

Now there is no hurry like there was with corona subsidies.

According to preliminary data, an additional € 70 million has been proposed for cyber security, but the amount has still risen. The Border Guard will also receive more money.

Prime Minister Marin has said that the budget for the Defense Forces will be increased by hundreds of millions of euros.

Not all new investments in security may be permanent expenditure.

Coalition presented on Wednesdaythat procurement of armaments should be increased by € 2 billion over the next few years, spread over several years. Expenditure would be mainly non-recurring.

The party will propose an additional EUR 110 million in the Defense Forces’ fixed operating expenses next year. By 2027, the amount would rise to 150 million euros.

According to HS, in the preliminary discussions, the Defense Forces have been presented with roughly EUR 2 billion for the purchase of arms and other equipment. This appropriation would cover several years.

According to two sources, a proposal has been made to add an amount of about one hundred million euros to the direct operating expenses of the Defense Forces next year.

It is known that other items of expenditure have also been presented for defense.

According to HS data, no decisions have been made on the amounts and the Ministry of Defense’s proposal was reportedly not yet fully finalized on Friday.

To science and € 300 million will be added to research. That would be possibly the largest increase in fixed expenditure. More money is also coming for the care guarantee.

The government should also finalize the financing of Veikkaus’ beneficiaries, but an agreement is expected to be reached.

In the past, subsidies received by the arts and organizations, for example, were paid out of Veikkaus’ profits, but the funding is mainly transferred to the state budget.

Where does the biggest controversy come from?

Government agreed last spring to cut government spending by € 370 million to curb government debt.

It was originally planned to cut a total of around € 100 million in defense, science and research as part of a € 370 million cut.

Now there is a consensus in the government not to cut back on national defense and science.

So ministers have to find new cuts, which is always difficult.

Traditionally in the framework dispute, millions or at most tens of millions of spending cuts or increases have been disputed in the final stages.

This is likely to happen again, but surprises are possible.

All governing parties are predicted that no major disputes of principle are expected this time.

Second the hard piece is the so-called future investment.

They are spending decisions made in the early part of the government term that end this year.

In particular, the Left Alliance has called for permanent funding for a € 70-80 million fixed-term “future investment” for vocational school teachers.

It is likely that at least part of this funding will become permanent.

Read more: Minister of Education Andersson demands permanent funding for vocational school teachers – now it is part of a one-off “investment in the future”

Is the government setting aside money for public sector wage increases?

HS: n according to sources, the government will not set aside appropriations to increase care salaries.

There is no need to make a reservation for the state, as the framework does not cover, for example, cyclical expenditure, such as unemployment security and income support expenditure, housing allowance and government debt interest.

Wage increases and index adjustments will also be transferred to the frameworks without a separate decision. Government contributions would be affected by the increases, at least through the index.

Read more: The three governing parties would direct more money to the striking caregivers

What else is decided in the dispute?

Agenda is long. Among other things, negotiations are under way on green transition investments, but the money for them comes mainly from the EU.

The government is also likely to discuss an amending budget in May, which will increase spending this year, during the framework debate.

The supplementary budget will direct money at least agriculture and logistics industry but perhaps also for security.

Frame frame it is intended to decide at least something on security of energy supply.

At the very least, how the raw material for heating plants will be secured next winter is on display.

Many plants use wood chips and energy wood from Russia. It has replaced, among other things, the use of peat.

The government has almost never talked about peat without China.