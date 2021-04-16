Central government finance MT: Vanhanen would invest ten billion euros in debt for research and development

According to the Minister of Finance, Finland’s investment deficit must be filled.

The Treasury minister Matti Vanhanen (middle) would invest ten billion euros for ten years in research and development, says the Rural Future. Funds would be raised by taking on more debt.

The goal is to get companies to invest heavily in the green transition through product development. This would lead to clearly stronger growth in the Finnish economy.

“We have a chronic investment deficit that has to be overcome,” Vanhanen estimates to MT.

According to him, it is important that the money is spent specifically on research and development. To this end, an R&D bank or fund should be set up to commit to funding beyond the election period.

Another option would be to agree on a budget article for at least two parliamentary terms that could not be changed politically, Vanhanen says.

“Decisions have to be made now, watching and waiting is no longer enough. The additional debt requires that we be able to commit to structural reforms, disciplined economic policies and debt management, ”he emphasizes.