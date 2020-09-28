The central government on Monday extended the ban on NSCN-K, saying that the Naga militant organization has been involved in violence, extortion and separatist activities. The Union Home Ministry said in a notification that the militant organization has been involved in 104 violent incidents since 28 September 2015 in which 7 security personnel were killed, 6 civilians were killed and 75 civilians were abducted.The Home Ministry said that the NSCN-K has been indulging in illegal and violent activities and is ignoring the powers of the Government of India and the governments of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh and spreading terror and terror among the people. The group is also liaising with other illegal organizations like ULFA, Meitei organizations in Manipur and is involved in kidnapping and extortion of ransom for businessmen, government officials and other citizens.

NSCN-K affiliates were also outlawed

The notification issued by Joint Secretary Satyendra Garg in the Ministry of Home Affairs said, ‘Therefore, the Central Government, exercising the powers conferred under sub-section (I) of Section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, the National Socialist Council of Declares Nagaland (Khaplang) and all its groups, allied organizations as illegal organizations. ‘

Azad Nagaland wants to build NSCN-K

The Ministry of Home Affairs said that the NSCN-K’s self-proclaimed goal is to form a sovereign Nagaland by joining Naga-dominated areas of the Indo-Myanmar region with Nagaland and other armed separatist organizations in the North-East region. He said that the militant organization is carrying out a campaign of recruiting cadres to continue terrorist activities, establish camps and secret hideouts on international borders. It is getting help from anti-India forces operating in other countries in arms acquisition and other things.