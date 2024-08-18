Sunday, August 18, 2024
Central Finland | The rescue personnel walked about a kilometer to the seriously injured hiker

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 18, 2024
in World Europe
Central Finland | The rescue personnel walked about a kilometer to the seriously injured hiker
According to the fire marshal on duty, it was a rare task.

On Sunday an elderly hiker was seriously injured while moving a fallen tree, the on-duty fire chief of the Central Finland Rescue Service Olli Markkanen tells.

According to preliminary information from the rescue service, it would have been a man who had been working in the forest.

According to Markkanen, the hiker was moving wood at the bottom of the Hitonhauda gorge. The accident happened in Hirvaskanka, the emergency department’s press release says.

The man was seriously injured when the tree hit him.

Rescue personnel walked about a kilometer to get to the man, because it is not possible to get to the accident site by car, says Markkanen.

According to Markkanen, it was a rare assignment, the kind of which you don’t often come across.

