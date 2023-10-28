The British Toyota driver crashes into a barn and is forced to stop. The Finn, now second behind the Belgian from Hyundai, has a second world championship within reach

Nico Patrizi – PASSAU (GERMANY)

Sensational in Passau, as a famous football speaker would have said. It seemed that the Central European Rally lived until the last special on the three-way confrontation between Rovanpera, Evans and Neuvillebut on the eleventh test the usually very regular Toyota Englishman made a capital mistake crashing the Yaris GR Rally1 into a barn. The race is not yet compromised, with the Super Rally Evans has the chance to score some points in the Power Stagebut Kalle Rovanpera he truly has his second consecutive world title within reach.

NEUVILLE BACK IN COMMAND — For the meantime, Rovanpera junior occupies the second position, without overdoing it and taking care not to make major mistakes like that of his teammate. The Hyundai i20 N Rally1 by Thierry Neuville has regained the top, the Belgian aims to win this race to consolidate third place in the world championship and demonstrate to the Korean manufacturer that he can still aspire to the world title like the "prodigal son" Oct Tanak. Yep, about Tanak: it's time thirdwith a Ford Puma Rally1 M-Sport which the Estonian tries hard to make go well but which has obvious limitations against it Toyota and Hyundai. The return with Hyundai could definitively relaunch the ambitions of Ott, the enamel of 2019 everything is still there. Only fourth Sebastien Ogier, now a "coin" driver with the Toyota GR Yaris Rally1. The Frenchman has a Takamoto Katsuta who behaves really well with his Toyota, a little "brominated" perhaps, but now the Japanese proves that he knows how to lead races to the end and without changing the design of his car as in the past. Also Teemu Suninen he defends himself with the second Hyundai i20 N Rally1 surviving officer: "traumatised" by the accident Esa-Pekka Lappihe's just trying to get to the end and in the meantime he's sixth overall, ahead of the Puma Rally1's Gregoire Munster and Pierre-Louis Loubet. The two M-Sport "wingmen" do not hold back, and this is demonstrated by the bumper left on the ground by Munster in the eleventh stagebut the best are clearly far away.

LINDHOLM STILL FIRST IN WRC 2 — The WRC 2 title will almost certainly be played in Japan: with Rossel out of competition, e Mikkelsen seriously delayed, the top two in the standings will leave Passau with "zero points". Gus Greensmith he would have a golden opportunity to get back into the game for the championship, but he is delayed. In the lead is the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 by Emil Lindholmreally very good, in front of a Nicolas Ciamin which "saves" the French honor in the category. Nicolas is the first of an assorted group of Skoda Fabia RS Rally2immediately behind him there are Erik Cais and Kajetan Kajetanowicz. Ciamin, Cais and Kajetanowicz also make up the "provisional" podium of the ranking WRC 2 Challenger. Right at the end of the day the "neutral" loses ground Nikolay Gryazin which ends up in the fields, he resumes but loses precious minutes: good for him as he won't have to resort to the Super Rally like so many others in this truly treacherous rally.

KREMER DOMINATES THE WRC MASTERS CUP, KOHN "FLIES" IN WRC 3 — He never had a real chance in the WRC."in the best years" of his career, but this year Armin Kremer is experiencing a second youth in WRC Masters Cup. The German is currently leading with his Skoda Fabia and his daughter She to the notes, dominating without difficulty against the Skodas Johannes Keferbock and Zoltan Laszlo. There WRC3 confirms its weakness without the protagonists of the Junior WRC: Philip Kohn he now has victory in his grasp now that too Fabio Schwarz he was forced to resort to the Super Rally. Italian chapter: out of the game Matteo Gamba for the "history" of the license plates, which also eliminated the newly crowned JWRC champion Korhonen, Boland and Windischbergerthe best is the Larian Matteo Fontana which at the time of going to press occupies thirty-second place with his Peugeot 208 Rally4, in front of a certain Elfyn Evans; even the "gentleman driver" defends himself well Paolo Strabello also on 208 Rally4While Filippo Marchino he is making a very good comeback with his Skoda Fabia R5, currently occupying the thirty-sixth place overall. So, see you tomorrow. but without making predictions: L'ex-Drei Staedte Rally the race is confirmed to be extremely uncertain, and only the final Power Stage Wolf Passauer Land will dispel all doubts…