By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Central European central banks have doubled down on tough policy messages over the past two weeks in a bid to persuade big investors to ditch bets that a rate-easing cycle will soon begin.

As Central European central banks were quicker than their major peers to raise interest rates, they were also expected to lead the easing process. While that may still be true, it now looks like it will happen later than initially anticipated.

“High wage pressure will keep core inflation elevated and may lead to a delay in monetary easing compared to current expectations,” Erste Bank said in a note on Thursday.

The Czech Republic’s central bank, despite refusing to raise interest rates since last June despite calls to do so from its own money department and outside analysts, has been delivering more grim messages.

Its Hungarian correspondent, who some thought would start easing in March, instead pledged to keep rates unchanged for an extended period to quell inflation expectations – price growth in Hungary may have slowed in February, but remains very high, by 25.4%.

Poland’s central bank has kept rates steady this week, and bank chairman Adam Glapinski said he was still ready to raise them if necessary, although rates need not rise further if economic development follows the current outlook.

