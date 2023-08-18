Central Criminal Police | KRP has 70 preliminary reports on suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine, reports MTV

According to MTV, the police have systematically collected information about war crimes by talking to Ukrainians who have arrived in Finland.

In the Central Criminal Police (KRP) 70 preliminary investigations into suspected Russian war crimes in Ukraine are underway, says MTV news. According to MTV, the police have systematically collected information by talking to Ukrainians who have arrived in Finland.

Crime Commissioner Risto Lohi tells MTV that the number of pre-examinations will still increase.

The decision on the possible initiation of a war crimes investigation is made by the Office of the Attorney General.