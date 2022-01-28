Home page politics

Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews © Bernd von Jutrczenka / dpa

Against anti-Semitism in all forms and for freedom of religion, qualified educational offers and the maintenance of the German-Jewish cultural heritage – worth knowing about the Central Council of Jews.

Berlin – Founded on July 19, 1950 in Frankfurt am Main, the Central Council of Jews has stood for a diverse, self-confident and active Jewish life in Germany, for the protection of religious freedom and for the protection of the constitutional position of the religious communities. The Central Council of Jews demands reparations for the injustice suffered during National Socialism and is also committed to ensuring that all Jews are able to receive qualified Jewish education and a differentiated picture of Jewish life and religion in the various areas of society , history and culture and for combating anti-Semitism in all its forms. The Central Council is a body under public law and the umbrella organization of currently 105 municipalities. The Central Council has three bodies:

the presidency as executive

the board of directors representing the state associations and large communities

the council meeting representing the municipalities

Central Council of Jews – the Presidents

The current President of the Central Council of Jews is Dr. Josef Schuster – he was elected to this honorary post on November 30, 2014. On November 25, 2018, Josef Schuster was re-elected for another four years. At the same time, Dr. Josef Schuster Vice President of the World Jewish Congress and the European Jewish Congress. Former Presidents are:

dr Dieter Graumann (2010 – 2014)

dr Charlotte Knobloch (2006 – 2010)

dr Paul Spiegel (2000 – 2006)

Ignatz Bubis (1992 – 1999)

Heinz Galanski (1988 – 1992)

Werner Nachmann (1969 – 1988)

Herbert Lewin (1963 – 1969)

Heinz Galanski (1954 – 1963)

Central Council of Jews – the beginnings

This was formed just two months after the liberation of Germany by the Allies and the surrender of Nazi Germany Central Committee of Liberated Jews in the American Zone. This zone was ene of the nuclei of the Central Council founded five years later. Similar mergers followed in other occupation zones. In 1945 a total of 51 congregations were reestablished. A year later there were already 67 Jewish communities. The official establishment of a general representation of Jews living in Germany took place on July 19, 1950 in Frankfurt am Main. Delegates from the resurrected Jewish communities in the four zones of occupation, which were under US, British, French and Soviet administration, came together for the inaugural session. It should be a representation of interests during the transition period until the final departure. At that time, around 15,000 Jews lived in post-war Germany.

Central Council of Jews – the post-war years

In the early post-war years, the survivors were joined by remigrants who had returned to their old homeland from exile. There were also around 200,000 Jews from Eastern Europe who could not or did not want to return to their old homeland – so-called Displaced Persons (DPs). This number increased further when, after pogroms in Poland, many Jews living there emigrated. However, the majority of the refugees saw Germany only as a stopover on their way to Israel. The Jewish communities in these years were understood as “liquidation communities”, as “communities in liquidation”. However, the transition resulted in a new life perspective for a not inconsiderable group: In the post-war years, the number of Jewish communities in Germany remained relatively constant – around 26,000 community members made up around 50 communities.

Central Council of Jews – from 1999 to the present

The Central Council of Jews in Germany has had its official seat in Berlin since April 1, 1999, specifically in the Leo-Baeck-Haus at Tucholskystrasse 9, where the “College for the Science of Judaism” resided between 1907 and 1942. The Central Council of Jews in Germany celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2000, and its 70th anniversary in 2020. The Central Council currently has 105 Jewish communities with around 100,000 members. This makes the Jewish community the third largest in Europe. On January 27, 2003, Holocaust Remembrance Day, the federal government and the Central Council of Jews contractually agreed that the federal government would undertake to pay an annual state benefit. The Central Council receives this benefit to fulfill its national tasks in the preservation and care of the German-Jewish cultural heritage and in the development of the Jewish community as well as for its integration policy and social tasks. With the state treaty of July 6, 2018, the Federal Republic of Germany committed to increasing annual state payments from 10 to 13 million euros. Based on an agreement with the federal states and the Jewish community in 1957, the federal government also bears half of the costs for securing and looking after the orphaned cemeteries of the former Jewish communities in Germany. In addition, the federal government supports several building projects of the Jewish community. The Central Council is a full member of several international Jewish organizations, including: