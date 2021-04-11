The planned change in responsibilities is a “vote of no confidence in the federal states and municipalities that has been cast into law,” says Reinhard Sager, President of the District Assembly. Germany needs tailor-made solutions that are individually coordinated on site.

D.he German district assembly has rejected the planned change to the Infection Protection Act with uniform corona measures. The present draft is a “vote of no confidence in the federal states and municipalities cast in law,” said district assembly president Reinhard Sager to the newspapers of the Funke media group. With this, the federal government is leaving the mode of joint crisis management and wants to order measures that are effective locally.

He thinks it is questionable to prescribe tailor-made solutions for “very different situations on site in a federal law,” said Sager. Uniform federal solutions are “just not the order of the day”. Since the corona situation is very different from place to place, “general action is not accurate enough”. The German Association of Cities, however, had previously welcomed the planned uniform emergency brake regulations.

The draft for a more stringent law provides for nationwide uniform night curfews from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. in all districts and urban districts with a seven-day incidence of 100 or more. Further regulations concern the closure of schools, daycare centers, shops, restaurants, universities, sports facilities and cultural institutions. The law is to be passed by the cabinet in the coming week and then go quickly to the parliamentary process.