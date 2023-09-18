Boca is in a strange moment since despite achieving the results, the team’s level of play is not at the level of what the squad that Jorge Almirón has at his disposal demands. Now, the level of play is still poor but the results are beginning to be negative (3 consecutive defeats in the League Cup and 1 draw against Almagro 2-2 in the Argentine Cup) so the pressure increases as they approach the semifinals of the 2023 Copa Libertadores against Palmeiras. The Ribera team’s next match is against Central Córdoba in Santiago del Estero as a visitor.
Xeneize has just fallen in a bad way against Defensa y Justicia in a match in which The objective of fighting for the title has to achieve an urgent victory against a team that had an irregular start to the tournament but is fighting for relegation.
Below, we present everything you need to know about the preview of the duel between Ferroviario and Xeneize:
What stadium is it played in?
Date: Tuesday September 19
Location: Santiago del Estero, Santiago del Estero
Stadium: Unique Mother of Cities
Schedule: 22.45 in Spain, 18.45 in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay, 17.45 in Chile, Bolivia and Venezuela, 16.45 in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, and 15.45 in Mexico
Referee: Pablo Echavarría
How can you watch the game?
TV channel: ESPN Premium (with the contracted Football PACK)
Stream online:, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play (you must have the cable service from the different companies and the Football PACK).
What is the latest news from Central Córdoba?
The Santiago del Estero team is looking for regularity and with the objective of being calm with the average. At the same time, he wants to surprise and win a very important and historic victory for the team in every sense. The campus is in optimal condition.
What is the latest news from Boca?
At a crucial stage of the calendar, Jorge Almirón has stopped a team with many alternative players with the aim of reserving all the players and making them available for the match against Palmeiras. The only player who is injured in the squad is Luca Langoni while the rest are in optimal condition.
Possible formations
Central Córdoba (5-4-1): M. Mansilla; J. A Gómez, S. Valdez, J. Patiño, G. Canto, L. Angelini; B. Farioli, D. Miloc, M. Pittón, L. Gamba; Ocampos Dominguez.
Mouth (4-3-3): S. Romero; L. Blondel, B. Valdez, N. Valentini, M. Saracchi; E. Bullaude, J. Campuzano, C. Medina; E. Zeballos, M. Merentiel, L. Janson
Forecast
Central Córdoba 1-1 Boca
