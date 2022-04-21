After the respective draws in the domestic competition, Sebastián Battaglia finds himself on the tightrope if we talk about his future as coach of Boca Juniors. For this reason, the duel between the Xeneize and Central Córdoba for the twelfth date of the League Cup takes on total relevance.
Then, all the information of the duel that is coming before the railway:
Date: Saturday April 23
Where: Alfredo Terrera Stadium
Referee: Yael Falcon Perez
Time: 19:00 (ARG, BRA), 23:00 (ESP), 16:00 (MEX)
The duel will be broadcast by TNT Sports, in a limited way, so only those who contract the cable service and the soccer pack will be able to see it. If you are abroad and you don’t want to miss it, you can follow it via streaming: Fubo TV is a good option.
Central Cordoba: Toselli; Gomez, Leguizamon, Di Benedetto, Bay; Martinez, Soraire, Laba, Gonzalez Metilli; Riano and Lopez. DT: Sergio Rondine.
Mouth: Javier Garcia; Luis Advíncula, Gabriel Aranda, Marcos Rojo, Frank Fabra; Oscar Romero, Guillermo Fernandez, Juan Ramirez; Eduardo Salvio, Darío Benedetto and Exequiel Zeballos. DT: Sebastian Battaglia.
The Xeneize has a favorable history against the Santiago team: they faced each other in 4 chances, 2 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss. The last one was an 8-1 victory for the Battaglia team in the 2021 Professional League. Will the win be repeated?
