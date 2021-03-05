Central Córdoba Y Banfield They will face each other starting at 9:30 p.m. at the Alfredo Terrera Stadium by date 4 of the Professional League Cup where they will seek to add three to retake the point next to the pointer, Colon.

Those of Santiago del Estero are, for now, the championship surprise. Although on the first date they fell to Colon, then they vindicated themselves and for the first time in their history they beat Athletic by 2-1. As if that were not enough, with the extra motivation, they faced each other in the New Gasometer against the San Lorenzo of Diego dabove and the Railroad lectured in a epic 4-0 win. Now, he will have to try to continue the positive streak against a Banfield full of youths who also have something to talk about.

On the side of Drill, this game will serve Javier Sanguinetti to return to victory, since comes from a tough defeat to Colón 3-0 in local condition, which caused him to lose the undefeated he accumulated after winning against Racing Y Arsenal. For this match, it has Giuliano Galoppo -second scorer of the tournament with three goals- and who will be absent will be one of its figures, Martín Payero, who was expelled on the previous date.

Jorge Rodríguez fights in the divided ball before the arrival of Jonathan Herrera in the meeting between Central Córdoba and Banfield of the SuperLiga 2019. (TELAM)

Both teams have six points: two games won and one lost. And what they also have in common is that the two fell to Colón 3-0, who leads the table with the ideal score..

Possible formations:

Central Córdoba: Sánchez; González, Salomón, Andueza, Renteria, Bray; Cerro, Vega, Sequeira; Lattanzio, Giménez..

Banfield: Grove; Coronel, Maldonado, Lollo, Quinteros; Álvarez, Cabrera, Galoppo; Leather, Pons, Bordagaray.

The meeting will be broadcast on TV through the signal of TNT Sports and who will be in charge of repatriating justice will be Jorge Baliño.