Dhe two most important real estate companies in the Signa Group have announced insolvency proceedings. Signa Prime Selection AG and Signa Development Selection AG will apply to the Vienna Commercial Court to open restructuring proceedings under self-administration, as the real estate and trading group Signa announced on Thursday.

Signa Holding, founded by the Austrian entrepreneur René Benko, and other companies in the intricate network of companies are insolvent. Creditors have registered claims of more than one billion euros.

The Signa Group includes, among others, the Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof department store group and the abandoned Elbtower construction project in Hamburg.

More soon on FAZ.NET