Veteran defender Rupinder Pal Singh said on Saturday that Hockey India has ensured a centralized training program for national teams, which has been instrumental in improving their performance over the years. He also said that there are few international teams, which have such a great set-up, in which the support staff and the players live on the same campus.Rupinder said, “We are one of the few teams in the world that has a centralized coaching program in which all core group players live together, practice and play competitive matches throughout the year.”

The 29-year-old player, who made his international debut in 2010, said the centralized coaching program helped develop a consistent playing style.