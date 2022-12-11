The deterioration of liquidity in relevant markets such as sovereign bonds of developed countries and global economic uncertainties may trigger adverse events with risks to financial stability that concern central banks around the world, including Brazil. With the fears, BCs may be forced to keep under their custody for longer than expected the mountain of assets they bought during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, at a time when they are trying to control the rise in inflation.

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS), a kind of Central Bank of Central Banks, reinforced the alert on the subject in its most recent quarterly report, published this week. According to the entity, the liquidity of the sovereign bond market deteriorated in most advanced economies amid investor uncertainty about the direction of interest rates.

“As rates rose rapidly and volatility increased, bond markets became progressively less liquid,” says the Basel, Switzerland-based entity. An indicator based on the prices of sovereign bonds from developed economies deteriorated sharply and reached its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, according to the BIS.

In the United States, liquidity conditions began to deteriorate even in the summer and remained visibly worse than at the height of covid-19, in March 2020, in markets such as “treasuries”, which are US Treasury bonds. , and those who support real estate financing in the country, the so-called “mortgages”.

LOSS. On the other side of the Northern Hemisphere, in the United Kingdom, the Central Bank of England (BoE) was forced to buy billions in gilts, the British government bond, after the announcement of the unsuccessful fiscal package, to prevent the turmoil spread beyond the damage done to pension funds.

“UK bond yields have risen by around 1.5 percentage points a year. In 30-year bonds, the loss in the value of the papers was 45% to 50%”, highlights the founding partner of Oriz Partners and former Brazilian Treasury Secretary, Carlos Kawall, mentioning the problems for insurance companies and pension funds, with risks to financial stability. “It is an absurd asset loss. In Brazil, we are already more vaccinated against these instabilities. There was an earthquake,” he adds.

For the BIS, the stress in the gilt market is a warning signal not only to foundations, which guarantee the retirement of individuals, but also to non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) such as securitization companies and private equity funds , who buy stakes in companies, given the process of monetary tightening in the economies. While long periods of low interest rates motivated greater leverage on the part of these groups, the change in this scenario, he warns, could trigger liquidity pressures and lead to market dysfunction, putting pressure on central banks to provide support.

Against the resurgence of global inflation, the recipe is high interest rates and a reduction in the balance of assets of the Central Banks, which grew a lot during the pandemic, to support the markets. In addition to the British episode, the chief economist at XP Investimentos, Caio Megale, recalls that the indication by the European Central Bank (ECB) that it would begin to reduce its balance sheet generated inconvenience for the shares of Portugal, Greece and Italy, resulting in greater caution by the European monetary authority. The ECB should discuss the issue again on the 15th of this month.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.