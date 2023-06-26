Central bankers have rolled the drums in their battle against inflation, both in word and deed, raising the risk of a full-fledged economic downturn in the big Western economies. The United Kingdom, Switzerland and Norway announced further interest rate hikes last Thursday; the Eurozone did the same the previous week and the United States, although it opted for a pause the day before, ran quickly and quickly to clarify that at least two more increases were coming.

“There is still a long way to go to bring inflation down to the 2% target,” warned the president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, this week in Congress. “Inflation is still very high and we have to deal with it,” said Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey. It had just surprised the market with a rise in rates of half a point, up to 5%, when a quart was expected. “Inflation is expected to remain too high for too long,” said the president of the European Central Bank, Christine Lagarde.

When prices run wild —and Europe has experienced the worst escalation in 40 years— the usual recipe dictates raising the price of money to make loans more expensive for companies and households, cool demand and, therefore, rein in inflation. Today inflation in the euro zone stands at 6.1%, against a target of 2%. How much more to raise rates, and how quickly, to bring that rate back into the fold is the discussion that hawks (the most rigorous with inflation targets) and pigeons (the most heterodox) will have from this Monday in Sintra, a delightful town on the coast of Portugal, where the ECB organizes an annual forum for the great bosses of Western monetary policy to discuss the way forward.

Internal divergences have grown at the ECB in recent months. Among the guardians of orthodoxy is the German Isabel Schnabel, a member of the Eurobank Executive Board, who this week made clear her preference between fright or death: “It is better to go too far [con las subidas de tipos] than to fall short”. Another stickler, Joaquim Nagel, president of Germany’s Bundesbank, said another hike was probably needed in September. Meanwhile, the French governor, François Villeroy, pigeon, called for calm and asked “not to run on the calendar.” “We are guided by data, not forecasts,” she stressed.

These have been turning into wet paper for three years at the blow of script twists. Of the shock from the pandemic to a supply chain disruption no one saw coming, to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its ensuing energy crisis. Or because of the banking turmoil last March. This weekend the Russian conflict has entered a new, unknown and disturbing phase, after the failed mutiny against the Kremlin by the Wagner mercenary group.

These are not good times for projections. At their meeting a year ago, the bankers sang something like a mea culpa for not having acted earlier in the face of inflation that had proven obstinate. ECB President Christine Lagarde launched her own – opposite – version of the whatever it takes (“whatever it takes”) that Mario Draghi popularized in the euro crisis and promised to go “as far as necessary” to attack inflation that was heading for 10% (he touched it in October). Frankfurt set the first rate hike in more than a decade for July 2022, an increase of half a percentage point (50 basis points) that buried a long period of negative rates.

ECB President Christine Lagarde with Jean-Claude Trichet and Mario Draghi during the ECB’s 25th anniversary celebration. KAI PFAFFENBACH (AFP)

Today, eight consecutive increases later, and with the price of money at 4%, the economy has resisted to the surprise of almost everyone, with just one technical recession in the euro zone (a contraction of one tenth for two consecutive quarters) and a very sui generis in Germany (also minimal, with unemployment at record lows and wages rising happily).

But what is also resisting is underlying inflation, which excludes the most volatile elements such as energy or food, and is more closely linked to demand dynamics. This marked an interannual rate of 5.3%, compared to 5.6% in April, a level still high despite two consecutive months of falls. Frankfurt has raised its inflation forecasts by one tenth both in the short and medium term and that has given wings to the hawks.

The market takes for granted a new rate hike in July (it will place the price of money at the highest level since 2000) and the bet for another in September has won integers. Both Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have joined this thesis.

De-escalation in inflation

The possibility of “immaculate disinflation”, as the process of reducing a price escalation without causing a crisis is known, has seemed possible until now. This new phase of price containment, however, is more dangerous because it no longer has to do with softening shocks in energy or the supply chain, which explain a good part of the de-escalation obtained, but rather with appeasing the strength of the economy. , the demand.

The argument for stopping the increases, waiting and seeing what happens in the coming months, is based on the fact that the fight against inflation depends not only on raising rates beyond 4%, but also on the time that one maintains them at that level. And also in that the lag from when rates are raised until their full effect hits the real economy: Lagarde has admitted that it ranges from 18 to 24 months. This means that the economic slowdown, which is already beginning to be slightly noticeable in activity, will enter its most dangerous phase at the end of this year, since rate hikes began last July.

Spain is precisely one of the countries where the restrictive monetary policy has been transmitted more quickly. Most of the mortgages have been granted in Spain at a variable rate and, therefore, they include the increases in the Euribor as soon as they are reviewed and the banks have already restricted credit to companies (with a decrease of -0.8% year-on-year) and to households (-0.6%), compared to average increases of 2.5% and 4.6%, respectively, in the euro zone, with data from April. Despite the strength of the labor market, rate hikes have already put 600,000 indebted and low-income families in trouble. And 1.5 million dedicate more than 40% of that income to the payment of mortgages and personal loans, according to figures from the Bank of Spain.

The ECB’s monetary policy, as happened 10 years ago, tends to be more similar to the fundamentals of the German economy, the great European engine, than to those of the Spanish economy. In that, times have not changed in Sintra

