Central banks Three-month Euribor broke -0.5 per cent, but most mortgage borrowers do not benefit from record low interest rates

Three-month Euribor broke -0.5 per cent, but most mortgage borrowers do not benefit from record low interest rates
Most mortgage borrowers will not benefit from lower interest rates. For banks, the situation is painful. “Banks can no longer earn net interest income anywhere,” says Nordea Kaperi.
Anni Lassila HS
2:00
European the huge central bank (ECB) revitalization of the coronary virus has pushed market interest rates down again. In the spring, Euribors rose rapidly for a while as the escalation of the coronavirus epidemic weakened interbank confidence. Some already had time to worry that the time for low interest rates was over.
