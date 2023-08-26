The central banks are sending a clear message to the market after days of uncertainty regarding the future of monetary policy: there is still a long way to go to restore price stability and they are willing to continue raising interest rates if they consider it necessary.

In separate speeches of just over 20 minutes each, the president of the US Federal Reserve (Fed), Jerome Powell, and his counterpart from the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, have erased with a stroke of the pen the hope that the cycle of increases in the price of money can be considered finished.

The setting chosen for this has been the annual meeting of central bankers in Jackson Hole (Wyoming, USA). A meeting that just a year ago served Powell to anticipate the “pain” that families and companies would suffer due to the harshness of the upcoming monetary policy. He was not wrong. And these twelve months of effort do not seem to have been enough to curb demand and keep inflation at bay.

Not even after the recent bolting of bank credit, with the tightening of financial conditions for all agents. Despite the fact that Powell expressed his optimism with the role of central banks in this fight –we must not forget that the CPI is beginning to moderate and there is a certain slowdown in indicators such as industrial production–, the Fed is aware that “signals that point to the fact that the economy is not cooling off as expected.

The president of the organization also insisted that “inflation is still too high.” So he left the door open to more rate hikes, which in any case will be decided “with caution” and always in keeping with the macro data that becomes known. Not only that. In the event that increases are stopped, the Fed’s intention “is to keep rates at a restrictive level until we are certain that inflation falls sustainably to the 2% target.” In July, the US CPI closed at 3.2%.

This tough battle for the ECB seems more complex, with increasing signs of a slowdown that have reactivated the specter of recession in some of the main economies of the euro zone. Of particular concern are Germany and France, which have put Lagarde’s plans to curb demand on the ropes and that prices are reduced by inertia, with a possible new rate hike in September, from 4.25% to 4.50%.

Perhaps this environment forced Lagarde to be somewhat more moderate in her words than Powell in Jackson Hole. But the message was the same: «The fight against inflation has not yet been won and the current environment implies setting interest rates at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary to manage to relax inflation to our medium-term objective of 2%. », he assured during his speech.

In it, Lagarde made an effort to exercise humility, acknowledging the difficulties that central banks have in addressing the economic changes brought about by events such as the pandemic or the war in Ukraine and which, in her opinion, may be permanent. For this reason, he highlighted the need to generate new strategies “in an era that requires an open mind and the willingness to adjust analytical frameworks in real time to new scenarios.” “In these uncertain times, it is even more important that central banks provide an anchor to the economy and ensure price stability,” he added.

Pending the decision that the ECB takes at its September meeting, the only thing certain is that inflation in the euro zone remains at 5.3%. A level still high, with an underlying rate –which excludes energy and fresh food prices– that refuses to fall. For this reason, the risk of low growth and high inflation – the feared stagflation – has once again loomed large in the market. And the institution will have to measure its words to the millimeter before the enormous risk of falling short, or going overboard, with its next rate decisions.