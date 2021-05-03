Central banks The U.S. economy will grow seven percent this year, a central bank spokesman estimates

John Williams, head of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s New York office, says inflation should return next year to the central bank’s target of 2 percent fork.

The United States economy likely to grow seven percent this year, head of US Federal Reserve’s New York office John Williams said Monday.

The growth rate is the fastest since the early 1980s. The rapid growth is explained by the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the gloomy 2020.

“This is a welcome progress after experiencing the most difficult period in the economy for male memory. Last winter, the pandemic situation was particularly bad, and the economy suffered as a result, ”Williams said in a speech.

Williams noted that a recovery from the pandemic this year could lead to price spikes that should not be overreacted to. Williams estimates that inflation should return to the central bank’s target of 2 percent next year.

In his view, the stimulus policy of the central bank has had a positive effect on economic development. Williams believes the economy is moving in the right direction, but a healthy recovery would require even stronger employment growth, he said.