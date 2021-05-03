Monday, May 3, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Central banks The U.S. economy will grow seven percent this year, a central bank spokesman estimates

by admin
May 3, 2021
in World
0

John Williams, head of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s New York office, says inflation should return next year to the central bank’s target of 2 percent fork.

The United States economy likely to grow seven percent this year, head of US Federal Reserve’s New York office John Williams said Monday.

The growth rate is the fastest since the early 1980s. The rapid growth is explained by the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and the gloomy 2020.

“This is a welcome progress after experiencing the most difficult period in the economy for male memory. Last winter, the pandemic situation was particularly bad, and the economy suffered as a result, ”Williams said in a speech.

Williams noted that a recovery from the pandemic this year could lead to price spikes that should not be overreacted to. Williams estimates that inflation should return to the central bank’s target of 2 percent next year.

In his view, the stimulus policy of the central bank has had a positive effect on economic development. Williams believes the economy is moving in the right direction, but a healthy recovery would require even stronger employment growth, he said.

.
#Central #banks #economy #grow #percent #year #central #bank #spokesman #estimates

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

"The new Donald Trump" - Fox presenter is "the most visible face of the conservatives" after Corona rage

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.