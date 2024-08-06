Despite this, the scenario for shares in the region will depend on the eventual start of a cycle of interest rate cuts in the US.

Greater concern about inflation is spreading across Latin American countries, leading to more cautious monetary policy decisions in countries such as Brazil, Chile and Colombia. Even so, the outlook for stocks in the region will depend on whether a cycle of interest rate cuts in the United States begins.

Brazil unanimously kept interest rates at 10.5%, amid concerns about inflationary prospects while there is fiscal risk and appreciation of the against the real. With higher energy costs, Chile paused the easing cycle, keeping the basic interest rate at 5.75%, in a unanimous decision, unexpectedly, after the 0.25 percentage point cut in June.

Although Colombia decided to cut interest rates by half a point, to 11.25%, analysts’ attention turned to the divided score, exposing different views within the monetary authority’s board.

According to the Swiss group Julius Baereven with the greatest caution, the perception for Latin American stocks is favorable, indicating a position overweightabove average, equivalent to a purchase, given the prospect of cuts in US interest rates, probably in September, according to a note sent to clients and the market last Friday, before the release of the jobs report American.

“While recent political and fiscal challenges have weighed heavily on Latin American assets, we expect the outlook to improve, driven by improving external conditions, such as favorable US economic data and the start of the easing cycle in the US.”says Nenad Dinic, Julius Baer equity strategist.

The Swiss group also has a positive view on Latin America’s hard currency debt, “due to still resilient growth, lower inflation and expected support from the Fed’s September easing cycle,” states Dinic, mentioning as risks deterioration in inflationary expectations, in addition to fiscal concerns and “a weakening of the system of checks and balances in countries”.

