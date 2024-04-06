British magazine says that Latin monetary authorities were effective in raising interest rates and combating inflation, that other countries should learn from these experiences; In Brazil, Roberto Campos Neto has been criticized for strict monetary policy

Just like the central banks of Brazil, Chile and Poland, monetary authorities in rich countries must act quickly and forcefully to deal with inflation in the future. That's what one says report from the British magazine The Economistpublished on Wednesday (April 3, 2024).

The proposed solution to dealing with high inflation is for central banks to follow countries accustomed to circumventing it. In the case of Brazil, since August 2023, the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee) has indicated cuts in the basic rate, the Selic. Monetary policy is explained by the maintenance of inflation levels. On the political side, the government and allies must intensify criticism.

Brazilian Roberto Campos Neto is the constant target of criticism from members of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), by the president himself and by the leadership of PT, the government party. In charge of the Central Bank of Brazil since the beginning of 2019, Campos Neto has maintained a firm monetary policy, which bothers the development wing of Palácio do Planalto.

INFLATION IN RICH COUNTRIES

In 2021, the covid-19 pandemic caused rich countries to raise their interest rates to face inflation, as the publication recalls. The strategy, however, took time to be implemented and the rates applied had to be higher than initially expected.

The newspaper states that the attitude allowed rapid disinflation, but also a loss of credibility for central banks. Furthermore, the inflation targets of the United States and Great Britain are unlikely to be achieved given low economic growth and geopolitical tensions.

In March, the Fed (Federal Reserve, the US central bank) and the Bank of England maintained their interest rates.