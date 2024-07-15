Reutersi reuters – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/reuters/ 07/15/2024 – 10:51

Brazilian economic activity registered growth in May despite the impact of floods in Rio Grande do Sul, according to data released by the Central Bank on Monday.

The Central Bank’s Economic Activity Index (IBC-Br), considered an indicator of Gross Domestic Product (GDP), rose 0.25% in May compared to the previous month, in seasonally adjusted data.

+ Future interest rates renew highs

The Central Bank also revised the April data upwards after having previously indicated a positive variation of 0.01%. The Central Bank now sees a much better performance, with expansion of 0.26%, showing maintenance of the pace in the first two months of the second quarter.

The BC data also show that, compared to May of the previous year, the IBC-Br rose by 1.30%, while in the accumulated 12 months it rose by 1.66%, according to observed figures.

Brazil’s GDP started the year well, growing again in the first three months, but the second quarter will be marked by the heavy rains that hit Rio Grande do Sul at the end of April and in May.

However, although the floods affected agricultural crops, industries and logistics in the state, above-expected results led analysts to assess that the negative impacts were smaller than expected on Brazilian activity as a whole.

In May, the industry in Brazil recorded a fall in production for the second consecutive month, of 0.9% compared to April. This result, however, was offset by the unexpected increase in retail sales of 1.2%.

The volume of services interrupted two consecutive months of growth and remained stable in May, although the result was better than expected.

Focus research carried out by the Central Bank shows that the expectation for GDP expansion this year is 2.11%, rising to 1.97% in 2025.

The IBC-Br is constructed based on proxies representing the volume indexes of agricultural, industrial and service sector production, in addition to the volume index of taxes on production.