Central banks | FT: The ECB offers its employees salary increases below inflation, the staff threatens to go on strike

European the staff of the central bank (EKP) are dissatisfied with their employer’s salary increase proposal and even threaten to go on strike, tells British newspaper Financial Times.

The ECB has proposed that the salaries of central bank employees be increased by 4.07 percent in January. It is clearly less than the inflation rate of the euro area.

Wage increases that exceed inflation are a sensitive issue for the ECB, as it wants to avoid a wage-price spiral. A dangerous cycle for the economy would further accelerate inflation, while the central bank tries to maintain price stability.

The ECB’s increase proposal is about half less than the euro area’s annual inflation is expected to be this year.

Representative of the Ipso trade union representing ECB staff Carlos Bowles tells the FT that the staff is losing faith in the central bank. According to him, the management of the ECB is paying the staff for the fact that the central bank’s decision-makers have failed in their own inflation target.

According to a survey conducted by Ipso, the vast majority of personnel are angry with the ECB’s proposal for a raise.

Salary negotiations are to be concluded by the end of the year. If no agreement is reached on the increases, Ipso will decide on possible industrial action in January.

Employee representatives and the President of the ECB Christine Lagarde met a few weeks ago. According to Bowles, Lagarde said there was no room for maneuver on the proposed increase.

of the ECB the staff went on strike the last time in 2009. At that time there was a dispute about the pension reform of the central bank’s staff.

This year, the salaries of the central bank’s staff were increased by 1.48 percent.

In October, inflation in the euro area exceeded ten percent for the first time in the history of the euro area. In November, the rate of increase in consumer prices slowed to 10.0 percent. The pace of growth slowed for the first time in 17 months.

The ECB has predicted that consumer prices would rise by 8.1 percent this year. The central bank will announce a new inflation forecast next week in connection with its interest rate meeting. The ECB is generally expected to raise its forecast.