The World Bank’s chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean, William Maloney (Massachusetts, United States, 63 years old), has just visited Spain with an optimistic message for the region. The pandemic and inflation have also hit the Latin American economies. However, the scourge has not been greater than in other latitudes. The director of the multilateral organization recognizes that central bankers and those responsible for the Treasury are more professional, although he asks their governments to be cautious in the face of the uncertainty that they can generate.

Ask. Economists take it for granted that the Federal Reserve’s action will drive the United States into recession. Do you think that this is going to drag Latin America down?

Answer. Nobody knows what is going to happen. The United States is attempting a soft landing to end inflation without creating a recession. In any case, it is true that the performance of the G-7 economies is an important factor that affects the economies of Latin America, along with that of China, and the evolution of interest rates and the price of raw materials. That explains a lot of what we’re seeing right now, which is not very positive. We expect growth of 1.4% for this year, while for the next two years we forecast 2.4%. We are seeing how, since 2010, we have advanced an average of 2.2%, while the world does so by 3.1%. This implies that very important structural issues in the region must be addressed.

Q. Which are?

R. For starters, education. It is even more important after the pandemic, when, in general, children lost a year and a half of schooling. And that translates into a 10% drop in revenue through the life cycle. We also have a lack of infrastructure: an average of 3.5% of GDP continues to be spent in the region, when Asia or Africa allocate 7%. There is also a problem of competitiveness, both to attract companies and to enter foreign markets. And obviously, uncertainty complicates things.

Q. The data of the 10% drop in income due to the loss of a year and a half of school is very striking. Can that be recovered?

R. It requires intensive tutoring systems. So far we have not seen these programs on a large scale in the region, so it seems to me that he is lost.

Q. After the resources earmarked for the pandemic and inflation, do the region’s governments have the capacity to deal with these problems?

R. Most of the countries in the region strengthened the safety net of families during the pandemic. This caused an increase in spending and public debt, which means that there is now very little fiscal space.

Q. Where to get the necessary money, then?

R. There are two ways. One, you can look for new resources. At the World Bank we are doing some studies on what type of tax could raise more resources without hurting the economy. And two, we have produced reports that show that an average of 4.4% of GDP can be saved by making governments more efficient.

Q. Forecasts indicate that inflation will remain high in Latin America…

R. Excluding Argentina and Venezuela, the Latin American countries have an average inflation rate lower than Eastern Europe and somewhat higher than Asia. The authorities in the region have done a very good job of managing inflation: they have taken action early. For example, Brazil started raising interest rates a year before the Federal Reserve and Mexico and Chile did so nine months before. In recent months, the average rate of inflation has fallen and expectations have not risen. For next year we expect inflation of 5% and in 2024 the goals of the central banks will be met.

Q. In other words, isn’t there a risk of a debt crisis as we saw after the inflationary crises of the eighties?

R. It is another good news. There are things that are changing. We have gone through two crises in which things were no worse than in the rest of the world. The management of the economies occurred as in any other part of the planet, which means that there has been a maturation and a professionalization of macro politics. The markets are seeing that central bank reserves are much larger than 30 years ago. The composition of the debt is also very different, there is a higher proportion in local currency. The rise in debt is not without problem, but there is some confidence in the markets that officials are handling a difficult situation decently.

Q. In other words, there has been an institutional advance.

R. Absolutely. There has been a good professionalization of central banks and finance ministries in recent decades.

Q. The Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank have so far continued to raise rates. Do they detect capital flight?

R. Obviously, what happens to interest rates in advanced countries affects capital flows and central banks must react to it as well. It is happening, but we haven’t seen anything dramatic so far.

Q. Is the rise in rates putting companies on the ropes?

R. Part of the professionalization that we have seen in Latin America also occurred in the superintendency of banks. Yes, we saw an increase in delinquency, but also that the banks had sufficient provisions to deal with it. The United States has seen some banks fail, but ties with Latin American entities are almost non-existent, so we do not expect contamination. Still, we must be cautious and keep an eye on the situation.

Q. Some Latin American presidents lament that their economies are heavily dollarized. Can or should you get out of that fence?

R. The most dollarized countries, such as Panama and Ecuador, have the lowest inflation rates in the region. And Panama has grown quite well. The problems run deeper.

Q. Is it a good proposal to create a common currency like the one proposed by Brazil and Argentina?

R. Welcome everyone to the party. But it’s not that easy to create a currency that everyone accepts. The dollar and the euro are the most important currencies in terms of denominating contracts, trading and doing financial transactions because they are stable currencies, with a decent track record, with fairly deep financial markets. It’s not that easy. That takes decades. The weight of the yuan is increasing gradually but it is still quite small.

Q. Precisely, we have seen Argentina accept purchases in yuan or Brazil suggest in China that there must be alternatives to the dollar. How do you see the growing presence of China in Latin America?

R. This is how free trade works. Good as a source of capital. And if it were a source of technology, that’s fine too.

Q. There are countries like El Salvador that have experimented with Bitcoin by making it legal tender. How dangerous is it?

R. We support El Salvador. But in this there is a lack of transparency and environmental problems. We do not want to participate or have much say in this matter.

Q. Regardless of currency, would a greater integration of the Latin American economies be desirable?

R. Latin America can take advantage of the scale of trade. The problem is the geography of the region and the lack of infrastructure makes it difficult. But there is also technology transfer, which is essential. And that is more complicated when the exchanges take place with countries with similar characteristics. Granted, more trade with the region, but the US has 330 million people and is the most dynamic generator of technology. You have to make an effort there.

Q. The agreement between the EU and Mercosur is signed but not ratified. Should they speed it up?

R. Any such treaty with the EU would be good.

Q. The reluctance is also in the EU…

R. With these treaties there are always winners and losers. You have to manage it.

Q. The world is already in another digital revolution, that of artificial intelligence. Is Latin America losing ground?

R. In terms of the physical network, the coverage is not too bad. There are more cost issues that keep a lot of people from getting into that system. We are just getting started with e-commerce and digital banking.

Q. Studies say that Latin America is one of the areas most affected by climate change. The US and the EU have deployed plans to combat this phenomenon. How can it be financed?

R. As a region, it emits 7% of its emissions and has the greenest electricity matrix in the world with 50% coming from renewables. We have many opportunities. But yes, we have more hurricanes and storms in the Caribbean, more drought in Argentina or Uruguay, and new insects attacking coffee crops in Colombia. We expected a stronger recovery and the drought has prevented it. There is a big challenge to react to that will require capital. On the positive side, the region is very committed to reducing emissions. Where to get the money? It’s a big question, but it’s a global problem. The figures that are handled are enormous.

Q. Europe has decided to do it with debt.

R. Exactly, but it is a complicated situation. We must think about how to mobilize the private sector.

Q. The five big economies in Latin America have left-wing governments, sometimes with belligerent speeches with foreign companies, such as the Spanish ones. Does that influence their economies or the business climate?

R. Leaders have articulated a critique of the previous model, which implies that they are looking for new ways to organize their economies. There can be good things in those experiments and not so good things can come out. But obviously, with more uncertainty it becomes more difficult to invest.

