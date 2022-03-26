Central banks After the attack began, the governor of the Central Bank of Russia wanted to resign, but Putin did not give up – Elvira Nabiullina now has an impossible task

Central banker Elvira Nabiullina has gained worldwide recognition for her work. Under his leadership, the Central Bank of Russia survived the effects of the sanctions imposed by the occupation of Crimea in 2014. Now, however, the situation in the Russian economy is much gloomier than it was then.

Russian Governor of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina has garnered international acclaim for the way he has piloted his country’s monetary policy for the past nine years.

Under his leadership, inflation in the Russian ruble was allowed to level off after the currency slipped with sanctions following the 2014 occupation of Crimea.

But when the president Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine about a month ago, Nabiullina asked for resignation, news agency Bloombergin anonymous sources say.

However, Putin did not dismiss Nabiulliana. Instead, the president has nominated him to run the central bank for a new five-year term.

Nabiullina now has to do her job in wartime Russia, whose sanctions have isolated her from the international economy and which is being shunned by investment as foreign companies withdraw from the country in large numbers.

Elvira Nabiullina has led the Central Bank of Russia since 2013. Nabarian with a Tatar background is one of the few high-ranking female leaders in Russia.

His big test was 2014, when the fall in oil prices and sanctions imposed by Western countries during the occupation of Crimea halved the value of the ruble.

He opposed the capital restrictions imposed by Putin at the time Bloombergin according to. Nabiullina got through his will, released the ruble and raised the key interest rate to 17.5 percent.

Although Russia went into recession, Nabiullina remained in its monetary policy, and within a few years the country returned to economic growth and inflation calmed down, the economic newspaper Financial Times notes.

The success garnered Nabiullina international acclaim and brought him Putin’s trust.

Russian according to press reports, Nabiullina is not in a favorable situation.

A Russian banker interviewed anonymously by the Financial Times says Nabiullina has told him that if capital restrictions are introduced, he will resign.

Now the restrictions are on, and Nabiullina is still sitting at the head of the central bank.

Russia apparently could not foresee how severe the sanctions that would result from a full-scale attack would be.

Prior to the attack, Russian authorities made scenarios that included a possible isolation from the Swift payment system, but sanctions on the central bank’s foreign exchange reserves were considered too extreme to be anything other than hypothetical, Bloomberg sources say.

In response to the collapse of the ruble caused by sanctions, the central bank has more than doubled the key interest rate to 20 percent.

However, other measures have been taken. Trading on the Moscow Stock Exchange was suspended for weeks and remains severely restricted.

Putin has passed capital restrictions that force Russian companies and individuals to convert 80 percent of their foreign exchange earnings into rubles, ban Russians from transferring foreign currency abroad, and ban new foreign loans.

In a video message to central bank staff in early March, Nabiullina asked her employees to avoid “political debates” that “only consume the energy we need to do our job,” Bloomberg says.

He described the economic situation as “extreme” and said that “we would all have liked this not to have happened”.

As Russia’s central bank avoids political debate and focuses on doing its job, its world-renowned leader is beginning to unite more and more strongly with Putin.

Former Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeria Gontareva tells the Financial Times that Nabiullina is a highly skilled, experienced macroeconomist and central banker.

“But without values, professionalism is nothing,” he notes.

Gontareva says in a story published before information about Nabiullina’s resignation had come to light that she should send her resignation letter. “Otherwise, he’s sitting in The Hague with all these criminals.”