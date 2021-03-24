The Bank of Russia plans to start an experiment with collecting coins from the population using special machines. This was reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

There will be no commission for accepting coins, or it will be minimal. The pilot launch of the project will take place in 2022 in one of the regions with a low percentage of coin return from circulation. The Central Bank also said that due to the lack of the necessary equipment for the implementation of the experiment, the regulator will attract a technology partner. In the future, it is planned to expand the use of devices.

According to the publication, in 2020 the Bank of Russia issued more than 1.3 billion coins – nine for each citizen of the country. This cost the regulator 3.8 billion rubles. During the pandemic, the percentage of coins that returned to the box office dropped to 46, down from 63 percent in 2019. The Central Bank says in the “Basic Directions for the Development of Cash Circulation” that trade enterprises are increasingly refusing to accept coins from the population in order to reduce the costs of counting and collection.

To bring coins back into circulation, the regulator is currently proposing to hold a Coin Day campaign and participate in the Coin Platform, which redirects coins from organizations that receive them from the public to organizations that need them.

VTB representatives suggested that the development of the project with coin acceptance machines depends on how profitable the process is for banks, and the cost is adequate for clients. Promsvyazbank, in turn, noted that coin exchange operations are not in demand among citizens due to their weight and low par value.

In August 2020, it was reported that Russians began to pay less in small change. As of the end of 2019, there were 67.8 billion coins in circulation, and already in 2020 their number increased by another 362 million, amounting to 68.2 billion. The Central Bank explained that they are forced to issue a coin every year, because some of it ends up in piggy banks or is lost.