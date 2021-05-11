The Central Bank will check large insurance companies after taxi drivers’ complaints about refusals to conclude contracts for compulsory motor third party liability insurance. Izvestia was told about this in the press service of the regulator.

“The Bank of Russia will proactively send inquiries to the largest insurers on OSAGO to check the business process of concluding agreements with taxi drivers. At the same time, we recommend that taxi owners, in the event of refusals to conclude OSAGO agreements, file complaints directly with the Bank of Russia with the provision of supporting documents, photographic and video recording materials, ”the Central Bank said.

The Bank of Russia wants to understand the situation faced by taxi companies when issuing policies: the sites of insurers give out errors when entering data. The discussion of the issue of issuing OSAGO policies for taxi cars began with letters from the Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on Transport Alexander Starovoitov to the FAS and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In March, he reported on the appeals of representatives of the taxi market indicating “the impossibility of concluding OSAGO agreements for taxi cars in connection with the evasion of insurance companies from concluding agreements under various pretexts.” The FAS sent the information it received to the Central Bank, and informed the deputy about it (Izvestia has the document).

However, the Russian Union of Auto Insurers (RSA) denies massive problems with issuing policies for commercial transportation. They added that difficulties may arise for taxi companies because there is no identification system for legal entities, as, for example, for individuals through the portal of public services.

Sink into the estimate: the Central Bank will check the taxi insurers