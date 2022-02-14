The Central Bank website where people and companies can check if they have forgotten values ​​in financial institutions went live on the night of this Sunday, 13, although it was scheduled to work from the next day. The Values ​​Receivable System can now be consulted at the address valorareceber.bcb.gov.br. Simply inform the CPF or CNPJ and the date of birth of the person or the date of opening of the company.

If you have amounts receivable, the user will be informed of the date and period to consult and request the redemption of the existing balance. To proceed with the process, you will need to be registered on the federal government’s gov.br platform.

Scheduling will be divided according to the year of birth – for individuals – or the year of creation of the company – for legal entities. For dates of birth or creation before 1968, the consultation and rescue schedule period will be between March 7 and 11, with a recap on the 12th. For those who were born or created the company between 1968 and 1983, the interval is from 14 to March 18, with a recap on the 19th. For people born or companies created after 1983, the appointment will be between March 21 and 25, with a recap on the 26th. Users who miss the original appointment date and the recap will be able to consult or request the redemption of the existing balance as of March 28.

The Values ​​Receivable System was opened for consultations for the first time at the end of January on the Central Bank’s website, but it went offline hours later because of the very high demand.

