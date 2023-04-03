“Both the communiqué and the minutes do not dialogue with the concrete reality, as well as the interest rate”, declares the senator

The leader of the Government in Congress, senator Randolph Rodrigues (Rede-AP), stated that the Selic rate of 13.75% per year and the justifications for the central bank to keep it at that level in their last meeting are “unjust” with what the government has already announced about the fiscal rule that will replace the spending cap.

“We have inflation that dropped from 10% to 5%. Other economies did not have this drop and did not reach 13.75% interest rates”, said the senator in an interview with Can360. Read the full.

Watch an excerpt from the interview (5min57s):

Recently, the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), joined the list of authorities –most linked to the federal government– who criticize the level of the basic interest rate in Brazil.

Shortly thereafter, Senator Vanderlan Cardoso (PSD-GO), announced the postponement of the public hearing at the CAE (Economic Affairs Commission) with the president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, scheduled for Tuesday (4.Apr.2023). The request came from the economist himself.

Randolfe said that, when he appears in the Senate, Campos Neto will have to respond in what way the latest decisions by the monetary authority will contribute to the reduction of inflation and the search for full employment.

A Central Bank Autonomy Law makes room for the removal of the president and directors of the autarchy by the Senate in case of insufficient performance.

“The Central Bank is autonomous. He is not independent. Even because article 1 of the Constitution says that independent are only the Powers of the Republic. Autonomous as he is, he owes satisfaction to the representatives of the law and Brazilian society”, said Randolfe.

Read more highlights from the interview: