The onset of a new crisis is inevitable. This was stated by the deputy chairman of the Central Bank Alexey Zabotkin, writes TASS…

He also noted that the current measures to support the economy are timely as anti-crisis ones. However, when the crisis is over, they should be removed for the normal development of the economy, Zabotkin urged. “These measures will remain in our arsenal, and if the next crisis comes, and it comes inevitably, we will use this arsenal,” the Central Bank deputy chairman emphasized.

The Bank of Russia will be ready to raise the key rate above six percent under certain scenarios, Zabotkin said. At the end of June, for the first time in five years, inflation in Russia in annual terms exceeded six percent. This circumstance forced the Central Bank to tighten monetary policy and raise the key rate for the third time in a row, and for the second time – immediately by 0.5 percent (up to 5.5 percent per annum).

The fact that the world economy will face a new large-scale crisis in the coming years was previously stated by the head of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes Andrei Makarov. Next to a new crisis, the Great Depression will seem like a child’s play, he said.