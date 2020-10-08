The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is not yet afraid of a “bubble” in the mortgage market, but with the extension of the preferential lending program at 6.5% and the next crisis, there may be risks of overheating, writes RIA News with reference to Alexander Danilov, Director of the Banking Supervision Department of the Central Bank.

In the summer, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev expressed concern that a so-called bubble could emerge due to government subsidies in mortgage rates. Now the most popular subsidy program is considered a preferential mortgage at 6.5% for housing in new buildings. It launched in April and should run until November 1st. An official decision to increase this period has not yet been made.

“Don’t worry yet. As of the beginning of September, about 400 billion rubles were issued within the framework of the program, with a total limit of 900 billion rubles, Danilov said. “This is not so much, considering that the entire mortgage loan portfolio of banks is about 8.5 trillion rubles.”

The interlocutor of the agency noted that within the framework of the program there are requirements for an initial payment of at least 15%, and the rate is subsidized for the entire term of the loan.

“But, of course, if a decision is made to extend the program and increase the limit, then we will have to look. Potential risks are associated with the fact that a rapid increase in the volume of loans issued can lead to an increase in housing prices, creating risks of overheating, ”the expert confirmed.

According to him, after the end of the program, demand may decrease, which will lead to lower prices. If this coincides with another crisis and a fall in the level of income of the population, credit risks for banks may increase significantly, Danilov summed up.